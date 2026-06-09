Minister Festus Keyamo announced a $500 million (approx. ₦712 billion) loan-free cash investment to strip down and fully modernize the 50-year-old Lagos international terminal.

Minister Festus Keyamo announced a $500 million (approx. ₦712 billion) loan-free cash investment to strip down and fully modernize the 50-year-old Lagos international terminal.

Nigerians question fresh $500m MMIA reconstruction plan, ask: What happened to the ₦712bn airport upgrade budget?

The Federal Government has committed $500 million to reconstruct and modernise Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport, while also planning a rail link to the airport, prompting questions from some Nigerians about previous airport upgrade funds.

The Federal Government says it is investing $500 million to rebuild and modernise the ageing international terminal at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced plans to extend the Lagos rail network from Ikeja to the domestic and international airport terminals to improve accessibility.

The announcement sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning how the new funding relates to previous allocations for airport renovation projects.

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The Federal Government's announcement of a fresh $500 million investment for the reconstruction and modernisation of the international terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many asking what became of the ₦712 billion approved for airport rehabilitation projects in the 2025 budget.

The new investment, unveiled by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is part of ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu's administration to upgrade Nigeria's aviation infrastructure and position Lagos as a major aviation hub in Africa.

Speaking on Monday at the Invest Lagos 3.0 event organised by the Lagos State Government, Keyamo disclosed that the federal government had already committed about $500 million towards rebuilding the ageing international terminal at MMIA.

The minister said the project is designed to transform the airport, which has been in operation for nearly five decades, into a modern facility capable of handling growing passenger and cargo traffic.

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The announcement, however, triggered conversations on social media, with some Nigerians questioning how the fresh investment aligns with funds already earmarked for airport renovation and infrastructure upgrades in recent budgets.

I thought they've renovated it under this same administration? pic.twitter.com/htL0VeqJF6 — Obonana (@Obonana_) June 9, 2026

Rail connection planned for Lagos airport

A newly planned rail extension will connect Ikeja directly to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), MMA2, and the international wing to cut travel times for commuters.

Beyond the terminal reconstruction, Keyamo revealed that the Federal Government is working with the Lagos State Government to extend the state's rail network directly into the airport.

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According to him, the planned extension will connect the rail line currently ending at Ikeja Bus Stop to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), continue through the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), and eventually reach the international terminal.

He said: "We are also planning to extend the rail line that ends at Ikeja Bus Stop. We are working with the Lagos State government to extend that rail line all the way to the local, through the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) and all the way to the international airport.

"That rail line is about to start. It's the extension of the rail line. So, Lagos is just ready for the next big step in terms of its aviation activities."

Industry observers say the rail connection could significantly reduce travel time to Nigeria's busiest airport, while improving passenger movement within Lagos.

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Lagos handles 67% of Nigeria's air passengers

Keyamo highlighted that Lagos’ unique geographical location places it exactly six hours away from major global destinations, giving it a natural edge to compete as Africa’s top aviation hub.

Keyamo also highlighted Lagos' dominance in Nigeria's aviation sector, noting that roughly 67 per cent of all passengers travelling through Nigerian airports either arrive or depart from Lagos.

According to the minister, the city's strategic geographical location gives it a competitive edge over other aviation hubs on the continent.

He said: "Just six hours across the Atlantic, you will get to South America from the Lagos airport. Six hours down, you'll get to Southern Africa. Six hours to the Middle East, you'll get to Dubai or Qatar.

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"Six hours up, you will get to Europe, either France or London. That is the equidistant advantage that Lagos also provides as a hub, the whole of Africa. So, we will soon catch up with hubs like Addis Ababa, with hubs like Togo."

Government expands international airport network

The aviation minister further disclosed that Nigeria now has seven international airports following the addition of Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State and Maiduguri International Airport in Borno State to the country's international aviation network.

He also pointed to the resolution of the long-running dispute between Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) and the Federal Government as evidence of efforts to improve the investment climate in the aviation industry.

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Keyamo urged both local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in the sector, including the proposed airport project along the Lekki-Epe corridor being promoted by the Lagos State Government.