‘I sold cannabis to survive’: 85-year-old widow’s arrest raises questions about elderly Nigerians’ welfare

An 85-year-old Edo widow says she sold cannabis to survive after the NDLEA arrested her with 179kg of the substance. Her case echoes other arrests involving elderly Nigerians.

SUMMARY

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The NDLEA says Grace Ehimeka, popularly known as Mama Grace, was arrested in Edo State with 179kg of cannabis.

She told investigators that she had sold the substance for more than two years because she struggled to survive as a widow.

Her case follows other reported arrests involving elderly Nigerians and raises questions about financial insecurity, rehabilitation and support for older people.

An 85-year-old widow who said she turned to selling cannabis to survive has been arrested with 179kg of the substance in Edo State.

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Grace Ehimeka, popularly known as Mama Grace, was arrested at her home in Warake community on October 16, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency’s Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said operatives recovered 15 bags of cannabis from her during coordinated raids that led to the arrest of five other suspects: Ali Garba, 57; Habib Braimoh, 45; Musa Mubid, 35; Ayo Aigberadion, 53; and Hope Okoro, 35.

Ehimeka told investigators that she had been selling cannabis for more than two years because she struggled to survive as a widow. She pleaded with officers to give her another chance.

“I am a widow and started selling cannabis over two years ago just to survive. My family members have warned me to stop, but I kept postponing my decision to stop. Officers, if you give me another chance, I will never sell cannabis again,” she said.

85-year-old widow arrested with 179kg of cannabis in Edo

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Ehimeka is not the only elderly Nigerian recently reported to have been arrested over alleged drug-related offences.

In August 2026, the NDLEA arrested 101-year-old Esther Ogunmabo in Ilisan, Ogun State, with 90g of skunk wrapped in fufu, a strain of cannabis. The agency said she told investigators that she turned to selling the substance after a fire destroyed her provisions shop.

101-year-old great-grandmother arrested with 90KG of skunk concaine

In October 2026, 83-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday was rearrested in Abia State, months after she and her daughter were convicted of drug-related offences. The NDLEA said she had paid a court-imposed fine and returned to the alleged trade.

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In May 2025, the agency arrested 80-year-old Ayuba Ashiru in Kaduna State. It said he had previously served a 10-year prison term for drug dealing and was found with 2.3kg of cannabis.

In April 2026, 83-year-old shoemaker Pa John Ofiel was arrested in Abia State with 700g of cannabis, according to the NDLEA. The agency also reported the arrest of 78-year-old Ogunjobi Samuel in Ekiti State with 350g of the substance.

83-year-old grandfather, Pa John Ofiel and a 78-year-old grandpa, Ogunjobi Samuel, arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking.

Ehimeka’s account has not been independently verified, and she has not been reported as convicted, but her case, alongside several others, sheds light on the financial pressures facing vulnerable elderly Nigerians who lack a reliable income or adequate support.

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In a special feature published on Punch, Victor Ayeni explained that “senior citizens are increasingly engaging in offences such as drug trafficking, child sexual abuse, and acting as accessories or shields for criminal syndicates”.

This is because they are perceived as trustworthy and are less likely to undergo rigorous security screening, but primarily due to financial hardship.

“Many elderly citizens are also experiencing the effects of the economic downturn. Many of us are retirees or pensioners. Look at how the country is treating senior citizens who spent decades working for the country and living upright. Some older people feel that being upright hasn’t paid off.”

On October 14, retired police officers protested at the National Assembly in Abuja, demanding that President Bola Tinubu sign a bill seeking to remove police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Retired police officers, wives protest over pension bill

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For instance, recently, Pulse reported that retired police officers protested at the National Assembly in Abuja, demanding that President Bola Tinubu sign a bill seeking to remove police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The retirees complained that inadequate pension payments and rising living costs made it difficult to afford necessities.

Although the protest concerned the pension arrangements for retired police officers, it highlights questions about how older Nigerians can meet their needs when their income is insufficient.

These cases do not establish that elderly drug trafficking is increasing nationwide or that financial hardship drives elderly people into drug dealing.

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However, they raise questions about the circumstances behind individual arrests, the effectiveness of penalties and rehabilitation, and the support available to older Nigerians facing financial insecurity.