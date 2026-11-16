NYPD officers investigate the scene on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn where a fatal police-involved shooting occurred following a suspected kidnapping report

NYPD officers investigate the scene on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn where a fatal police-involved shooting occurred following a suspected kidnapping report

26-year-old man dies after police respond to woman’s cries inside van and highway chase goes wrong

A reported kidnapping call in Brooklyn ended in tragedy when NYPD officers shot and killed 26-year-old Omatoyo Neverson on the Belt Parkway after he allegedly rammed police and civilian vehicles following a domestic dispute.

Police shot and killed 26-year-old Omatoyo Neverson after a suspected kidnapping report triggered a vehicle chase in Brooklyn.

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Witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming and saying “Let me go!” inside a white van.

Police later said the woman was an adult involved in a domestic dispute, not a kidnapping victim.

Investigations are ongoing after officers fired at Neverson when he allegedly rammed police and civilian vehicles on the Belt Parkway.

A suspected kidnapping report turned into a deadly police chase in New York after officers shot and killed a 26-year-old man during a confrontation on a busy highway.

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The incident happened on Saturday evening in Brooklyn after emergency responders received reports that a woman was screaming and possibly being held against her will inside a white van in the Coney Island area.

The callers told police they saw a woman struggling inside the vehicle. One male caller reportedly told officers, “There’s a girl kicking and screaming in there.”

Another caller said she heard the woman repeatedly shouting, “Let me go!”

The reports prompted police to begin searching for the van. Officers later spotted the vehicle on the eastbound Belt Parkway in Sheepshead Bay, where traffic had slowed down.

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Police vehicles and occupied civilian cars sustained damage when the driver rammed them indiscriminately on the eastbound highway in Sheepshead Bay.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Charles Minch, officers approached the van, ordered the driver to come out, and broke the front passenger-side window after he refused to comply.

Police said the driver, identified as Omatoyo Neverson, then allegedly moved the vehicle forward and backward, hitting police cars and occupied civilian vehicles on the highway.

“The driver began to drive forwards and backwards, ramming both police and occupied civilian vehicles indiscriminately on the Belt Parkway,” Minch said.

Officers reportedly tried to stop him using pepper spray and Tasers, but police said those attempts did not work.

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“And the driver continued to ram nearby vehicles. Officers then discharged their firearms and struck the driver,” Minch added.

After the shooting, officers removed Neverson from the van, called emergency services and performed CPR before he was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Neverson as a Canarsie, Brooklyn resident.

However, investigators later discovered that the woman inside the van was not a kidnapped victim. Police said she had already escaped from the vehicle before officers arrived and was not injured.

“The female is an adult and was not injured,” Minch said.

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He added that the woman confirmed she had been inside the van and had been screaming, but investigators believe it was linked to a domestic dispute.

“At this point, we believe that the screaming was in relation to a domestic dispute,” Minch said.

Police also revealed that Neverson was wanted in connection with a previous unlawful imprisonment case and a domestic assault reported earlier in November. Authorities said the woman in the van was the victim in those cases.

The shooting was captured on officers’ body cameras and is now being investigated by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Unit. The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is also expected to review the case because it involved a police-involved death.

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