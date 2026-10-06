The Google Pixel 10 Pro showcases advanced AI features that help users with photography, productivity and everyday tasks in 2026

The Google Pixel 10 Pro showcases advanced AI features that help users with photography, productivity and everyday tasks in 2026

These 10 phones are using AI to do things your old smartphone could never do

From smarter cameras to AI assistants that summarise meetings, translate calls and organise your life, these are 10 smartphones with the most impressive AI features in 2026.

AI has become one of the biggest selling points for smartphones in 2026, with brands adding smarter tools for cameras, calls, writing and productivity.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lead the Android AI race with deeply integrated AI assistants.

Apple, HONOR, OPPO and other brands are using AI to improve everything from photo editing to personal organisation.

The best AI phones are moving beyond simple features and becoming personal assistants that help users save time.

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Remember when having a phone that could take clear pictures and browse the internet was enough to impress people?

Those days are gone.

In 2026, smartphone companies are no longer just fighting over camera megapixels, battery size or screen quality. The new battle is about artificial intelligence (AI) and how much your phone can actually do for you.

From summarising long messages you don’t have time to read, translating calls in real time, creating images from simple instructions, finding information hidden inside your phone and even suggesting what you need before you ask, AI has become the new smartphone flex.

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But not every phone with “AI” written on its box is delivering the same experience. While some devices only use AI for improving photos, others are turning into personal assistants that can help with work, communication and everyday tasks.

Here are 10 phones with some of the best AI features available in 2026.

1. Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Google Pixel 10 Pro uses Gemini AI and smart camera tools to help users search, create, edit photos and handle everyday tasks more efficiently.

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If there is one phone that makes AI feel like a natural part of everyday life, it is the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

The device comes with Gemini built in, allowing users to ask questions, brainstorm ideas, analyse things through the camera and interact with what is on their screen.

One of its standout features is Magic Cue, which can automatically bring up useful information from conversations, emails, screenshots and apps when it thinks you need it.

For example, if someone sends you a message about a flight, Magic Cue can find the booking details from your email and suggest the information without you having to search everywhere.

The Pixel 10 Pro also uses AI for photography through features like Camera Coach, Auto Best Take, Add Me, Video Boost and generative editing.

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Its calling features are also impressive, with tools such as Call Screen, Call Notes, scam detection and voice translation.

2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra brings Galaxy AI features across photography, communication and productivity, making the smartphone experience more personalised.

Samsung has made AI one of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing Galaxy AI tools into almost every part of the phone.

The device uses AI for photography, calls, browsing, notes, translation and productivity.

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One major feature is Now Nudge, which understands what is happening on your screen and suggests useful actions.

For instance, if someone mentions an event in a conversation, the phone can suggest opening your calendar. If someone asks for a photo, it can quickly direct you to your gallery.

The phone also includes Now Brief, which gives personalised updates based on your activities and information on the device.

With Photo Assist, users can simply describe changes they want made to an image and AI handles the editing.

Other features include AI Select, Call Assist, real-time translation, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist and Audio Eraser.

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3. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max integrates Apple Intelligence into Siri, writing tools, translation and creative features to offer a smarter user experience.

Apple joined the AI race with Apple Intelligence, bringing smarter features across the iPhone ecosystem.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses AI to improve Siri, allowing it to understand more natural conversations, use personal context and perform tasks across apps.

Siri can search through information from photos, messages and emails to provide more useful answers.

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The phone also comes with Visual Intelligence, allowing users to point their camera at objects or view content on their screen and ask questions about them.

For communication, Apple Intelligence brings Live Translation for messages, FaceTime captions and phone calls.

Users also get Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading and summarising text.

Creative features include Genmoji, Image Playground and Clean Up, which removes unwanted objects from photos.

4. HONOR Magic8 Pro

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The HONOR Magic8 Pro combines AI assistance, smart photography and voice-controlled features to make everyday phone interactions easier.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro is pushing the idea that AI should be more than just a camera feature.

The phone comes with an AI Button that gives users quick access to AI tools.

Its AI Screen Suggestions can understand what is displayed on the screen and recommend actions, while the AI Settings Agent can change phone settings through voice instructions.

The phone’s AI Photos Agent can handle tasks like removing objects, improving pictures, expanding images and applying different styles.

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It also works with Gemini and Gemini Live, allowing users to discuss what they see through the camera or on their screen.

HONOR has also added AI security features, including tools designed to detect deepfakes and voice cloning.

5. OPPO Find X9 Pro

The OPPO Find X9 Pro uses AI Mind Space and smart productivity tools to help users organise information, summarise content and manage tasks.

OPPO’s Find X9 Pro focuses heavily on using AI to make users more productive.

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Its biggest feature is AI Mind Space, which works like a digital memory assistant.

Users can press the Snap Key to save screenshots, voice notes, images and other information. AI then organises the content so it can be found later.

The feature can also work with Gemini to create plans from saved information. For example, travel details collected from different places can be turned into a personal itinerary.

The phone also includes AI Recording, which can transcribe conversations, identify speakers and create summaries.

There is also AI Writer for creating emails, social media posts and other written content.

6. OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 combines Gemini AI with OnePlus tools to deliver smarter document scanning, photo improvements and productivity features.

The OnePlus 15 combines Google’s Gemini AI with OnePlus’ own smart tools.

Its AI Scan feature can scan documents and presentations, even when they are photographed from difficult angles.

The phone also comes with AI Portrait Glow for better portraits, AI Perfect Shot for improving photos, AI Recorder and Intelligent Search.

OnePlus also includes Mind Space, allowing users to save information and use Gemini to turn it into tasks and plans.

7. Xiaomi 17

The Xiaomi 17 uses HyperOS AI features and Gemini integration to improve search, writing, voice assistance and creative tasks.

The Xiaomi 17 brings AI features into its HyperOS experience while using Google’s Gemini ecosystem.

The phone includes AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Search and AI Dynamic Wallpapers.

Users can access Gemini without completely leaving the app they are using, while Gemini Live allows conversations about things seen through the camera.

The device can also connect Gemini with supported apps, making it easier to find information and complete tasks.

8. vivo X300 Pro

The vivo X300 Pro focuses on AI-powered photography, content creation and document tools designed for creators and professionals.

For people who love creating content, the vivo X300 Pro stands out with its AI photography and productivity features.

Its AI Image Studio provides tools for editing pictures, removing unwanted objects and creating new visuals.

The phone also supports Google’s Veo 3 through Gemini, allowing users to generate videos with sound using AI.

For work, its DocMaster tool can summarise, rewrite, expand and translate documents.

AI Search and AI Captions also help users find information, transcribe conversations and translate videos or meetings.

9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra brings AI features to a foldable design, helping users summarise information, record meetings and stay organised.

Motorola’s Razr 60 Ultra brings AI into the foldable phone experience through Moto AI.

The phone can summarise notifications using Catch Me Up, record and summarise meetings with Pay Attention and save important information using Remember This.

The foldable design makes these features easier to use in different modes.

It also includes Gemini integration and AI-powered creative tools.

10. Nothing Phone (3)

The Nothing Phone (3) uses Essential Space and AI organisation tools to help users save, find and manage important information.

The Nothing Phone (3) takes a different route by focusing on memory and organisation.

Its Essential Space feature acts like a second brain for users.

With the Essential Key, users can save screenshots, voice notes, ideas and important information. AI then organises the content, creates summaries and highlights action points.

The phone can also recognise speakers during meetings, generate transcripts and identify tasks.

Its Essential Search feature allows users to find information on their phone using normal language instead of manually searching.

The smartphone competition in 2026 is no longer just about who has the biggest camera or fastest processor.

The real question now is: how much work can your phone save you?

Whether it is helping you write messages, organising your documents, editing your photos or answering questions about what is in front of you, AI is quickly changing what people expect from their devices.