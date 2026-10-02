You don't have to spend iPhone 18 money to get a phone with a good camera, battery and strong performance.

You don't have to spend iPhone 18 money to get a phone with a good camera, battery and strong performance.

₦2.3 million for iPhone 18? Here are 5 phones under ₦500,000 with great cameras and performance

Looking for a powerful phone without paying iPhone 18 prices? Here are seven phones around ₦500,000 with good cameras, batteries and performance.

You don't need an iPhone 18 to get a sharp camera, smooth display and powerful performance.

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These five phones offer flagship-style features at around ₦500,000 or less.

From camera-focused TECNO and Redmi phones to the gaming-focused Infinix GT 30 Pro, here's what each phone is actually good for.

You don't need to spend over ₦2.3 million to get a phone that takes sharp photos, survives a busy day, charges quickly and feels expensive in your hand.

For ₦500,000 or less, there are phones with cameras that can handle low-light photos, screens that won’t hang while playing games or scrolling through social media, batteries that last longer and enough storage for thousands of photos, videos and apps.

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They won't beat the iPhone 18 series at everything. But if you care about getting the best phone for your money, these five are worth checking out.

1. TECNO Camon 50 Pro — around ₦464,000

The TECNO Camon 50 Pro is a camera-focused phone with sharp photos and smooth everyday performance.

If camera quality is your priority, start here.

The Camon 50 Pro has a 50MP main camera with OIS, which helps keep photos and videos steadier when your hands move.

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It also has a separate 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, so you can take clearer pictures of something farther away without simply zooming in until everything looks blurry.

Its 6,150mAh battery is built for long days, while 45W charging gets you back up faster.

One more thing: check the exact model before buying, because Camon 50 Pro variants differ by market and network capability.

2. Infinix GT 30 Pro — around ₦475,000

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The Infinix GT 30 Pro is a powerful choice for gaming, multitasking and heavy everyday use. Sells for around ₦475,000.

This one is for people who want their phone to keep up when things get serious.

The GT 30 Pro has 12GB RAM and a powerful processor designed for gaming and demanding apps. Its fast-refreshing screen makes scrolling and compatible games look smoother.

It also has a 5,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The 12GB/256GB model is currently listed around ₦475,000, while the MagCharge version is around ₦500,000.

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3. Redmi Note 14 Pro — around ₦433,000

Redmi Note 14 Pro is a budget-friendly option for sharp photos, long battery life and everyday performance.

If you want a good camera without spending your entire budget, this is one to consider.

The 200MP main camera gets attention, but the more useful feature is OIS, which helps reduce blur and camera shake.

You also get a 5,500mAh battery and 45W charging, meaning you can spend more time taking pictures, watching videos and scrolling before reaching for a charger.

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4. TECNO Camon 40 Pro — around ₦410,000

TECNO Camon 40 Pro is a camera-focused phone with strong photography features that sells for around ₦410,000.

Want a camera-focused phone but don't want to spend close to ₦500,000? The Camon 40 Pro is worth a look.

Its 50MP main camera has OIS, while the 50MP autofocus selfie camera makes it particularly useful for selfies, portraits and social media videos. It also has a long-lasting battery that easily gets you through a full day, plus fast charging that powers it back up quickly.

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5. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G — around ₦470,000

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, priced around ₦470,000, is a balanced phone with a good camera, long battery life and 5G connectivity.

Galaxy A36 5G is the best option if you want a phone you can keep for years. It’s common knowledge that Samsung phones are highly durable with stronger phone screens, OS upgrades and more.

It features a 50MP main camera with image stabilisation to prevent blurry photos, a large battery, quick charging, fast 5G internet, and water and dust resistance.

Samsung also promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, so you won't be left with an outdated phone after a short period.

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So, what should ₦500,000 buy you?

If your priority is camera, look at the Camon 50 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro or Camon 40 Pro.

If you want a phone that can handle heavy apps and gaming without struggling, the POCO F7 is the more performance-focused option.

If you want 5G, durability and long-term software support, the Galaxy A36 5G is worth considering.

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The important thing is not the number of megapixels or how many gigabytes of RAM are printed on the box.