King Mswati III who officially changed Swaziland to the Kingdom of eSwatini.

King Mswati III who officially changed Swaziland to the Kingdom of eSwatini.

17 African Countries That Changed Their Names After Colonialism (2026)

Many African countries still go by their colonial names, while some have changed theirs after colonialism to honour and preserve their indigenous heritage, geography, and independence.

Names are symbolic and significant. In fact, in Yorubaland (home to one of Nigeria's dominant tribes), names are considered powerful enough to shape the trajectory of one’s life.

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Colonial rule swept across Africa in the late 19th and 20th centuries, with colonial masters renaming entire lands.

When African nations gained independence, many decided to change their colonial titles, as these names, from the "Gold Coast" to "Rhodesia", were often painful reminders of European rule, resource exploitation, or the specific individuals who had conquered the land.

By renaming themselves, these countries reclaimed their history and chose titles that reflected their own cultures, landmarks, and people.

As of 2026, here are African countries that have renamed themselves since the colonial era.

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ALSO READ: 5 African countries named after dead people

1. eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)

Beehive Huts Kamsholo in eSwatini

In 2018, King Mswati III officially changed the country’s name from Swaziland to the Kingdom of eSwatini.

King Mswati III who officially changed Swaziland to the Kingdom of eSwatini.

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The goal was to return to the original local name and to prevent international confusion between Swaziland and Switzerland.

2. Cabo Verde (formerly Cape Verde)

Cabo Verde

In 2013, the government requested that the world use the Portuguese name, 'Cabo Verde', rather than the English translation.

It was a move to standardise the country’s official identity on the global stage.

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3. Namibia (formerly South-West Africa)

Namibia was named after Namib Desert.

Under South African administration, the country was known as South-West Africa.

Upon gaining independence in 1990, it adopted the name Namibia, inspired by the Namib Desert, a neutral choice that avoided favouring any single ethnic group.

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4. Burkina Faso (formerly Upper Volta)

Known as Upper Volta under French rule, the country was renamed in 1984 by the leader, Thomas Sankara.

Thomas Sankara renamed Burkina Faso after colonial rule in 1984.

"Burkina Faso" combines two local languages to mean "the land of upright and honest people".

5. Zimbabwe (formerly Southern Rhodesia)

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Zimbabwe was named after the ancient stone city of Great Zimbabwe in 1980.

The colonial name "Rhodesia" came from the British imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Zimbabwe's colonial name was "Rhodesia", and it came from the British imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

After a long struggle for independence, the nation became Zimbabwe in 1980, named after the ancient stone city of Great Zimbabwe.

6. Benin (formerly Dahomey)

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Benin changed its name from 'Dahomey' in 1975 to represent the Bight of Benin above

Fifteen years after independence from France, the country changed its name from Dahomey to Benin in 1975.

The name was chosen to represent the Bight of Benin, a body of water that borders many of the country's diverse regions.

READ ALSO: 14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026

7. Zambia (formerly Northern Rhodesia)

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Zambia's new name was inspired by the Zambezi River.

Zambia shed its colonial name in 1964. The new name was inspired by the Zambezi River, which serves as a major geographical landmark and a vital life source for the nation.

8. Botswana (formerly Bechuanaland)

Botswana represents the Tswana people, who make up the largest ethnic group in the country.

Formerly a British protectorate called Bechuanaland, the country became Botswana in 1966. The name reflects the Tswana people, who make up the largest ethnic group in the country.

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9. Lesotho (formerly Basutoland)

Lesotho translates to "the land of the Sotho people".

When the British protectorate of Basutoland gained independence in 1966, it officially became Lesotho, which translates to "the land of the Sotho people".

10. Malawi (formerly Nyasaland)

Lake Malawi.

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In 1964, the British colony of Nyasaland became Malawi. The name is believed to come from the "Maravi" empire or the word for "flaming waters", referring to the sun setting over Lake Malawi.

11. Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire)

Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This nation has seen several identity changes. It was the Belgian Congo until 1960.

Later, under Mobutu Sese Seko, it was renamed Zaire in 1971. In 1997, it reverted to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

DR Congo's former dictator, Mobutu Sese Seko, first renamed Belgian Congo to Zaire in 1971.

12. Ghana (formerly Gold Coast)

Ghana was the first sub-Saharan colony to gain independence in 1957

The British named this region the Gold Coast due to its rich mineral deposits.

When it became the first sub-Saharan colony to gain independence in 1957, it chose the name Ghana to honour a powerful ancient West African empire.

13. Mali (formerly French Sudan)

The great mosque of Djenné, a famous landmark in Mali.

In 1960, the territory known as French Sudan gained independence. It adopted the name 'Mali' to link the new nation to the historic Mali Empire, once a world-leading centre of wealth and education.

READ ALSO: 9 African countries that changed their languages after independence

14. Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar)

Tanzania is a unique combination of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Tanzania is a unique case of a name born from a merger. In 1964, the mainland (Tanganyika) and the islands (Zanzibar) joined together.

They combined the first three letters of each territory to create the name "Tan-zan-ia."

15. Djibouti (formerly Afars and Issas)

Djibouti

Before gaining independence from France in 1977, this territory was known as the French Territory of the Afars and Issas. It was renamed Djibouti after its capital city and primary port.

16. Equatorial Guinea (formerly Spanish Guinea)

Republic of Equatorial Guinea

Formerly a colony of Spain, the country changed its name from Spanish Guinea to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea upon gaining independence in 1968, highlighting its unique geography.

17. Guinea-Bissau (formerly Portuguese Guinea)

Guinea-Bissau