African countries that changed their languages after independence

African countries that changed their languages after independence

9 African countries that changed their languages after independence

Discover how nations like Mali, Niger, and Tanzania are demoting colonial tongues to embrace Swahili, Hausa, and other indigenous languages to establish new national identities.

Countries like Tanzania and Algeria swapped colonial languages (English and French) for local ones like Swahili and Arabic to embrace their roots and bring people together.

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More recently, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger moved French to the background and made local languages like Hausa and Bambara official.

Rwanda switched from French to English to better connect with the global economy and neighbouring trade partners.

Nations like Zimbabwe and Somalia now recognise many native languages so every citizen can talk to the government in their own tongue.

Language is a fundamental part of culture.

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While colonial powers established European languages like English, French, and Portuguese as the official standards for government and schools, many African countries have since worked to reclaim their own linguistic identities.

Here are the African nations that have updated their official languages since independence

1. Tanzania

Tanzania changed its language to Swahili

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Tanzania is a great example of a country reclaiming its language. Under British rule, English was used for everything. But after independence in 1961, President Julius Nyerere led the way in making Swahili (Kiswahili) the national language.

Julius Nyerere, Tanzania's ex-president, pushed to make Swahili (Kiswahili) the national language

The aim was to bring over 120 different ethnic groups together through one African language. Today, Swahili is used in daily interactions, in the government, and in primary school in Tanzania, even though English is still used in universities and the legal system.

2. Rwanda

Rwanda has four official languages: Kinyarwanda, English, French, and Swahili.

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Rwanda has taken a unique path that fits its modern global strategy. As a former Belgian colony, its main official language was once French.

However, in 2008, the government made a major change by making English the primary language for schools and government business.

While English is the "primary" language for education/government, Kinyarwanda remains the most important language for national identity and is spoken by the majority of the population.

Today, Rwanda has four official languages: Kinyarwanda, English, French, and Swahili.

3. Somalia

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Somalia

Before independence in 1960, Somalia was split into British and Italian territories, so English and Italian were the official languages.

To build national unity and help more people learn to read, the government introduced a standard way of writing the Somali language using Latin letters in 1972.

Somali then replaced the colonial languages in schools and government. This made Somalia one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa where students learn in their own native language at every level of school.

4. Algeria

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rican countries that changed their languages after independence

After a tough war for independence from France ended in 1962, Algeria started a policy called "Arabisation".

The government wanted to replace French, the language of colonisers, with Arabic to bring back the country's Islamic and Arab identity.

More recently, this change has continued: in 2022, Algeria began replacing French with English in primary schools, showing a move towards a more global and less colonial education system.

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5. Zimbabwe

African countries that changed their languages after independence

When Zimbabwe became independent in 1980, English was the only official language. However, the country has since worked to include more of its local languages.

In 2013, the new constitution officially recognised 16 languages, such as Shona, Ndebele, and Kalanga.

This is a world record for the most official languages in a single country and was done so that every citizen could communicate with the government in their own native tongue.

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6. Madagascar

African countries that changed their languages after independence

After Madagascar became independent from France in 1960, the country brought back Malagasy as an official language alongside French.

Over the years, Madagascar has balanced using Malagasy to celebrate its local roots with using French for international business.

Today, the 2010 constitution honours Malagasy as the national language, showing how proud the people are of their unique island heritage.

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Some of the biggest changes lately have happened in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger (the Alliance of Sahel States). Between 2023 and 2025, these countries officially demoted France to move away from their colonial past and take back control of their own national identity.

7. Mali (July 2023)

Alliance of Sahel States and their recent official language changes.

Mali led the way in this new wave. After a 2023 vote showed that nearly 97% of people supported the change, the government officially removed French as the country's official language.

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French was moved to a "working language" role, while 13 local languages, such as Bambara, Bobo, and Dogon, became the new official languages.

NOTE: Official languages are used for legal/constitutional matters, while working languages are used for day-to-day activities.

8. Burkina Faso (December 2023)

Alliance of Sahel States and their recent official language changes.

Following Mali's lead, Burkina Faso changed its constitution in late 2023 to celebrate its indigenous roots.

Local languages like Mooré, Dioula, and Fulfuldé became the new official languages. French, which had been the only official language since 1960, was changed to a "working language" instead.

9. Niger (March 2025)

Alliance of Sahel States and their recent official language changes.

Niger recently made a dramatic change in early 2025. The government introduced a new plan that changed how languages are used in the country.

Hausa, which is spoken by about 26 million people, was named the main official language of the nation.

French and English are now considered "working languages". The government also recognised nine other local languages, including Zarma-Songhay and Fula, as protected languages of Niger.

Why do African countries change their languages?

Cultural identity: Using local languages helps countries honour their history and move away from colonial influences.

National unity: Sharing a common African language, like Swahili, can bring different groups together more easily than a colonial language.

Global connection: Switching to languages like English helps countries better participate in international trade, technology, and tourism.

By embracing their own languages, these nations are not just changing the way they speak; they are redefining their place in the world.