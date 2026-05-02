Xenophobia: Nigeria offers free evacuation flights as anti-foreigner violence grows in South Africa

Nigeria launches an emergency airlifting operation as xenophobic attacks in South Africa leave citizens dead and businesses destroyed

Nigeria launches an emergency airlifting operation as xenophobic attacks in South Africa leave citizens dead and businesses destroyed

Nigeria offers free evacuation flights to its citizens in South Africa as xenophobic violence escalates, forcing many Nigerians to flee amid rising insecurity and business losses.

The Nigerian Consulate and Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) are offering free repatriation flights to Nigerians willing to return home permanently.

Violence targeting foreigners has spread across cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban, leading to looting and business shutdowns.

Two Nigerians were killed in separate incidents, according to the Nigerian Consulate, raising concerns among the diaspora community.

Many Nigerians are living in fear, with traders reporting attacks, losses, and staying indoors to avoid being targeted.

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Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has begun offering free repatriation flights to its citizens who want to return home, following a fresh wave of anti-foreigner violence in parts of the country.

The move is being coordinated by the Nigerian Consulate alongside the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), as fear spreads among Nigerians living and working in major cities.

NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu, confirmed that many Nigerians have already shown interest in leaving due to safety concerns and disruption to their businesses.

NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu

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“The Nigerian Consulate in conjunction with NICASA has offered a free repatriation flight to any Nigerian who wishes to leave South Africa permanently,” Onyekwelu said, adding that the process was ongoing.

Rising tension and attacks

Reports from affected areas indicate that violence has broken out in cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, East London and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The unrest has involved looting, destruction of shops and assaults on foreign nationals, especially small business owners. Many Nigerian traders have reportedly shut down operations and are staying indoors to avoid attacks.

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Foreign-owned businesses across South Africa have been the primary targets of looting and destruction during the recent wave of attacks

Authorities say the protests are partly fueled by local groups pushing for stricter immigration policies and the removal of undocumented migrants.

Casualties reported

The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg confirmed that two Nigerians lost their lives in separate incidents linked to the violence.

Consul-General Ninikanwa Okey-Uche said one victim, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died after an alleged assault involving members of the South African National Defence Force on April 20.

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Another Nigerian, Ekpenyong Andrew, was reportedly found dead after an encounter with the metro police in Pretoria.

READ ALSO: Old video clip shows South African anti-immigration march leader saying she prefers Nigerian men

Nigeria recounts fear and losses

Videos circulating online show groups chanting anti-foreigner slogans and confronting foreign-owned businesses. In one clip, a Nigerian trader was told to leave the country despite saying he had lived there for years.

Many business owners say they have suffered heavy losses as shops are looted or destroyed.

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“We are living in fear. No one dares open their shop,” said a Nigerian trader in Johannesburg who asked not to be named.

Another trader, Yemisi Adewale, described how she narrowly escaped an attack:

“They are targeting Nigerians and Ghanaians. Once they identify you as a foreigner, they attack, loot and destroy your goods,” she said.

Situation still developing

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa is working with community leaders to identify and assist citizens in high-risk areas.

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While the violence has caused panic, some community leaders say it is still limited to certain areas, mostly informal settlements and locations where small-scale traders operate.

South African police have condemned the attacks, describing them as illegal and against the country’s constitutional principles.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government says it is closely monitoring the situation, with ongoing discussions between its foreign affairs officials and South African authorities.