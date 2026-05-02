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5 powerful bible verses to pray with for a financial breakthrough

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:23 - 02 May 2026
5 powerful Bible verses to pray for an immediate financial breakthrough
5 powerful Bible verses to pray for an immediate financial breakthrough
Stop just reading and start declaring. Use these 5 personalised Bible prayer scripts to invite divine provision and financial peace into your life today.
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There is a huge difference between knowing a verse and praying a verse

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When you personalise scripture, you move from just reading to affirming a reality. It’s the difference between looking at a menu and actually eating the meal.

If you are facing a financial problem, use these five bible verses as prayers. Speak them aloud, personalise them with your specific needs, and watch how your circumstances begin to change

1. Psalms 23:1 – The prayer for provision

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The Scripture: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” 

How to pray it:

"Lord, I declare that You are my Shepherd. Because You lead me, I refuse to live in want. I will not lack the funds for my rent, the resources for my family, or the peace for my mind. Just as a shepherd finds green pastures for his sheep, I trust You to guide me towards opportunities and provision today."

ALSO READ: 50 bible verses about relationships — What does the scripture say?

2. Deuteronomy 8:18 – The prayer for divine ideas

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The Scripture: “He gives you the power to get wealth.”

How to pray it:

"Father, I thank You because You are God and the only true source of wealth. I ask for the power to produce wealth today. Open my eyes to see the opportunities I’ve missed. Give me a 'billion-dollar idea', a strategy for my business, or the favour I need in my career. Give me the wisdom to create wealth and sustain it."

ALSO READ: 50 Bible verses about anxiety that will bring you instant peace

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3. Philippians 4:19 – The prayer to rebuke the spirit of lack 

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The prayer to rebuke the spirit of lack 

The Scripture: “My God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory.” 

How to pray it:

"I refuse to be intimidated by this bill or this debt. My God is supplying all my needs right now. I call in the resources needed for [mention your specific need, e.g., 'this car repair'], and I thank You that the credit alert is already on its way."

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ALSO READ: 50 powerful bible verses about thanksgiving and gratitude

4.  Luke 6:38 – The prayer for abundance

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The prayer for abundance

The Scripture: “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over.”

How to pray it:

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"Lord, I break the spirit of hoarding in my life. Even in this tight season, I choose to be a giver. As I sow my time, my help, and my resources, I thank You for the 'running over' harvest. Let your blessings flow through me so they can flow to me."

READ NEXT: 50 Bible verses about God’s promises for healing, wholeness and restoration

5. Psalm 90:17 – The prayer for favour and success

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The prayer for favour and success

The Scripture: “Let the favour of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands.”

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How to pray it:

'Lord, let Your favour be the 'unfair advantage' in my finances today. Establish the work of my hands. Every application I submit, every deal I pitch, and every project I finish, let it be marked by Your excellence."

READ NEXT: 54 biblical names for your child (with meanings and bible verses)

How to use these bible verses effectively

  1. Morning confession: Choose one prayer above and speak it out loud immediately you wake up.

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  1. Make it a timeless event: When a bill arrives or a financial fear hits, immediately recite Psalm 23 or any of the verses above and affirm it.

  1. Make gratitude a lifestyle: Write down one "small win" from the day when you saw God's hand at work. Thanksgiving is a sure-fire way to receive more from God.

A financial breakthrough is often a mindset breakthrough first. These prayers rewire your mind from a position of fear to that of faith. So, think beyond your bank account and surrender totally to Christ. 

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