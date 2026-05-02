‘‘We’ll be taking over Cuba almost immediately”-- President Trump declares

US President Donald Trump has sparked global reactions after claiming America would “take over Cuba almost immediately” during a speech in Florida, amid renewed sanctions and rising tensions with Havana.

Trump said the US would “take over Cuba almost immediately” during a speech in Florida.

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The remarks came shortly after new US sanctions targeting Cuban-linked entities.

Cuban officials condemned the sanctions and criticised Washington’s actions.

The statement was likely political rhetoric directed at Trump’s Florida support base.

US President Donald Trump has triggered fresh controversy after declaring that the United States would “take over Cuba almost immediately,” a statement that has generated backlash online and renewed concerns over Washington’s relationship with Havana.

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Trump made the remark during a speech at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida while acknowledging a guest from Cuba. According to reports, the US president joked about deploying an American aircraft carrier near the island nation, suggesting Cuba would quickly surrender under pressure.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be taking control of Cuba almost immediately pic.twitter.com/HDjNjQBfu3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 2, 2026

The statement comes amid renewed tensions between the US and Cuba following a new round of sanctions announced by the Trump administration against Cuban government-linked officials and organisations.

Although the White House has not issued an official clarification, political analysts believe the comments were likely political rhetoric aimed at energising Trump’s support base in Florida, particularly Cuban-American conservatives who strongly oppose the Cuban government.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Cuba president

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Trump reportedly referenced the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during the speech, saying the US could position it near Cuba’s coast after handling ongoing tensions involving Iran. The comments immediately sparked reactions on social media, with critics accusing the president of making reckless foreign policy statements.

Cuban authorities have also reacted angrily to the remarks and the new sanctions. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the measures imposed by Washington, describing them as “collective punishment” against the Cuban people.

President Donald Trump

Relations between the US and Cuba have remained tense for decades, dating back to the Cold War era. Although diplomatic relations improved briefly under former President Barack Obama, tensions escalated again during Trump’s previous administration through stricter sanctions and travel restrictions.

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The latest controversy has revived debates over US foreign policy toward Latin America and raised fears of worsening diplomatic relations between both countries.