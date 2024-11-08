ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the poorest country in the world (2024)

South Sudan is the world's poorest country, overtaking Burundi.

South Sudan is the poorest country in the world

According to Global Finance, South Sudan is the poorest country in 2024, not based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) where it technically outranks Burundi, but on purchasing power parity (PPP).

Even though South Sudan has rich oil reserves, this landlocked state is home to around 15 million people is a prime example of the "resource curse".

The abundance resource has lead to political and social conflict, inequality, corruption, and war. This year, over 60% of their population will require humanitarian help.

South Sudan has some crises

South Sudan is one of the world's newest countries; it gained independence on July 9, 2011 but over half of the population lives below the international poverty line.

The country has been plagued by violence since its inception and faces challenges due to the fact that a 21-year civil war has left it impoverished.

The vestiges of war and continued instability have hampered significant development and growth.

Also, also key issues like oil proceeds sharing, border demarcation, cross-border trade, and citizenship have not been resolved.

The poorest country in the world [theguardian]
The poorest country in the world

South Sudan's population primarily relies on subsistence farming for their livelihood. Unfortunately, continous conflict and displacement have severely disrupted agricultural practices, making it difficult for people to grow and produce their food.

The country is also highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions such as droughts and floods, which further worsen food insecurity and lead to widespread hunger.

The population is forced to depend on food aid. While this provides immediate relief, it is not a sustainable solution and does not address the underlying issues of conflict, displacement, and climate change.

Since 90% of its income comes from oil, South Sudan is susceptible to changes in the price of the commodity globally.

There is inadequate infrastructure for oil refining and export, poor economic management, and a lack of economic diversification.

The growth of industries like agriculture is essential for the country, but this is virtually impossible in light of the issues that plagued them.

