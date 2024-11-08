Here's the poorest country in the world (2024)

Even though South Sudan has rich oil reserves, this landlocked state is home to around 15 million people is a prime example of the "resource curse".

The abundance resource has lead to political and social conflict, inequality, corruption, and war. This year, over 60% of their population will require humanitarian help.

Why is South Sudan so poor?

1. War

South Sudan is one of the world's newest countries; it gained independence on July 9, 2011 but over half of the population lives below the international poverty line.

The country has been plagued by violence since its inception and faces challenges due to the fact that a 21-year civil war has left it impoverished.

The vestiges of war and continued instability have hampered significant development and growth.

Also, also key issues like oil proceeds sharing, border demarcation, cross-border trade, and citizenship have not been resolved.

2. Food insecurity

South Sudan's population primarily relies on subsistence farming for their livelihood. Unfortunately, continous conflict and displacement have severely disrupted agricultural practices, making it difficult for people to grow and produce their food.

3. Natural disasters

The country is also highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions such as droughts and floods, which further worsen food insecurity and lead to widespread hunger.

The population is forced to depend on food aid. While this provides immediate relief, it is not a sustainable solution and does not address the underlying issues of conflict, displacement, and climate change.

4. Reliance on oil

Since 90% of its income comes from oil, South Sudan is susceptible to changes in the price of the commodity globally.

There is inadequate infrastructure for oil refining and export, poor economic management, and a lack of economic diversification.