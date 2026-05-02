President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for a three-nation tour of France, Kenya, and Rwanda to pitch Nigeria’s economic reforms to global investors

President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for a three-nation tour of France, Kenya, and Rwanda to pitch Nigeria’s economic reforms to global investors

Amidst insecurity and economic hardship, Tinubu travels to France, Kenya, and Rwanda

President Bola Tinubu is set to visit France, Kenya, and Rwanda for major summits focused on investment, climate action, and economic reforms, where he will engage global leaders and business executives.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel to France, Kenya, and Rwanda for official engagements.

He will attend the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto, focusing on energy, digital growth, and climate issues.

Tinubu will also participate in the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, which brings together policymakers and global investors.

The presidency says he will use the trips to promote Nigeria’s economic reforms and attract foreign investment through high-level meetings with global leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to leave Abuja on Saturday for a multi-country trip covering France, Kenya, and Rwanda, where he will take part in high-level meetings focused on economic growth, climate action, and investment opportunities.

The trip was confirmed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the president’s first stop will be France before heading to Nairobi.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy

Africa-France summit in Nairobi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tinubu is expected to participate in the Africa-France Summit scheduled for May 11 to 12 in Nairobi. The event will be co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.

Discussions at the summit will centre on energy transition, digital transformation and climate action—key areas affecting economic development across Africa.

In Nairobi, President Tinubu will join President Macron and President Ruto to discuss green industrialization and digital innovation

The presidency said: “President Tinubu’s participation at the summit from May 11th to May 12th. will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Africa CEO forum in Rwanda

After the Nairobi summit, Tinubu will travel to Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum holding from May 14 to 15.

The forum, organised with support from the International Finance Corporation, is expected to bring together top business leaders, investors and policymakers to discuss economic reforms, trade and investment opportunities on the continent.

According to the statement: “At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth. He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders. President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Focus on investment and reforms

The trip comes at a time when Nigeria is pushing economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, attracting foreign investment, and boosting growth. Issues such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms, and efforts to improve the business environment are expected to feature in Tinubu’s engagements with global partners.