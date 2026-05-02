Amidst insecurity and economic hardship, Tinubu travels to France, Kenya, and Rwanda
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel to France, Kenya, and Rwanda for official engagements.
He will attend the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto, focusing on energy, digital growth, and climate issues.
Tinubu will also participate in the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, which brings together policymakers and global investors.
The presidency says he will use the trips to promote Nigeria’s economic reforms and attract foreign investment through high-level meetings with global leaders.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to leave Abuja on Saturday for a multi-country trip covering France, Kenya, and Rwanda, where he will take part in high-level meetings focused on economic growth, climate action, and investment opportunities.
The trip was confirmed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the president’s first stop will be France before heading to Nairobi.
Africa-France summit in Nairobi
Tinubu is expected to participate in the Africa-France Summit scheduled for May 11 to 12 in Nairobi. The event will be co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.
Discussions at the summit will centre on energy transition, digital transformation and climate action—key areas affecting economic development across Africa.
The presidency said: “President Tinubu’s participation at the summit from May 11th to May 12th. will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.”
READ ALSO: Xenophobia: Nigeria offers free evacuation flights as anti-foreigner violence grows in South Africa
Africa CEO forum in Rwanda
After the Nairobi summit, Tinubu will travel to Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum holding from May 14 to 15.
The forum, organised with support from the International Finance Corporation, is expected to bring together top business leaders, investors and policymakers to discuss economic reforms, trade and investment opportunities on the continent.
According to the statement: “At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth. He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders. President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides.”
READ ALSO: Federal Government approves ₦250bn for student hostels across Nigerian tertiary institutions – Tunji Alausa
Focus on investment and reforms
The trip comes at a time when Nigeria is pushing economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, attracting foreign investment, and boosting growth. Issues such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms, and efforts to improve the business environment are expected to feature in Tinubu’s engagements with global partners.
The president is expected to return to Nigeria after concluding his meetings in Rwanda.