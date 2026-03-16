5 African Countries With Surprisingly Stronger Currency Than the Naira

Some African countries you didn't know have stronger currencies than the naira

Some African countries you didn't know have stronger currencies than the naira

Discover 5 African countries whose currencies are stronger than the Nigerian Naira. Learn why Tunisia, Libya, Botswana, Morocco, and Seychelles maintain higher currency value.

For many Nigerians, the Nigerian Naira often becomes the centre of conversations about exchange rates and the rising cost of living. As the Naira continues to fluctuate in the global market, it’s easy to assume that most African currencies struggle in the same way.

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However, that’s not always the case. Several African countries actually have currencies that are far stronger in value than the Naira. In fact, some of them may surprise you.

Here are five African countries whose currencies currently outperform the Naira.

1. Tunisia – Tunisian Dinar

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The Tunisian Dinar is widely regarded as one of the strongest currencies in Africa. One dinar is worth significantly more than the Naira when converted.

Tunisia maintains relatively tight monetary policies and strong currency controls, which help stabilise its exchange rate. The country also benefits from sectors like tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing exports. These industries bring in foreign currency, helping the Tunisian dinar maintain its strength compared to the Naira.

2. Libya – Libyan Dinar

Another African currency stronger than the Naira is the Libyan Dinar. This may come as a surprise because Libya has faced years of political instability. However, the country possesses some of the largest oil reserves in Africa, and oil exports continue to support the value of its currency. Natural resources often play a major role in strengthening a nation’s currency, and Libya is a clear example.

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3. Botswana – Botswana Pula

The Botswana Pula is another African currency that holds stronger value than the Naira. Botswana has long been praised for its economic stability and prudent financial management. The country earns a large portion of its revenue from diamond exports, making it one of the world’s leading diamond producers. Strong fiscal discipline and consistent economic policies have helped Botswana maintain a stable and relatively strong currency over the years.

4. Morocco – Moroccan Dirham

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The Moroccan Dirham is also stronger than the Naira. Morocco’s economy is diverse and relatively well balanced. The country generates income from tourism, agriculture, phosphate mining, and manufacturing. Morocco also maintains strong trade relationships with Europe, which helps strengthen its financial position and stabilise its currency.

Because of this economic diversity, the Moroccan dirham continues to perform better than the Naira in exchange markets.

5. Seychelles – Seychellois Rupee

Although it is a small island nation, Seychelles has a currency that is stronger than the Naira — the Seychellois Rupee.

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Seychelles has a relatively small population and relies heavily on tourism and fishing. Tourism in particular brings in significant foreign exchange, which helps support the country’s economy and currency. A steady inflow of foreign revenue often strengthens a currency’s value.

Why Some African Currencies Are Stronger Than the Naira

The strength of a currency depends on several economic factors. These include inflation rates, government policies, export strength, foreign reserves, and investor confidence.

Countries that export valuable resources, maintain stable economic policies, or attract strong tourism income often enjoy stronger currencies.

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For Nigeria, factors such as high import dependence, inflation pressures, and fluctuating oil revenue continue to affect the value of the Naira.