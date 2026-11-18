Nigerian rapper Ycee has opened up about the difficulties of managing bipolar disorder in Nigeria. He revealed how the country's inadequate mental health support system complicated his recovery and affected his creativity.

Rapper Ycee says navigating bipolar disorder in Nigeria was particularly difficult because of the country's limited mental health awareness and support.

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The 'Jagaban' crooner reveals how his mental health struggles affected his creativity and forced him to step away from music to understand his new reality.

Ycee reflects on accepting that he could no longer return to his former self after his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020.

Ycee said returning to Nigeria after his diagnosis presented a difficult adjustment, particularly because mental health remains poorly understood and supported in the country.

Speaking in a recent interview with Capital XTRA, Ycee recalled how navigating his condition in Nigeria exposed him to the challenges of accessing proper healthcare, even as he struggled to understand the changes in his own life.

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"Having bipolar disorder and coming back to Nigeria, where mental health is pretty much non-existent, because, on a general note, dealing with health in Nigeria is a struggle on its own," he said.

He explained that the difficulties associated with accessing general healthcare made managing his condition even more challenging, especially in an environment where awareness and understanding of such conditions remain limited.

Ycee also admitted that he initially struggled to understand what he was experiencing and needed time away from music to process his diagnosis and its impact on his creative abilities.

According to him, one of the most difficult parts of the experience was trying to reconnect with the person he was before his diagnosis. However, he eventually realised that he could not continue chasing his former self and had to accept the changes in his life.

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"I needed to take a lot of time off to better understand my new life because I think one of the things I was dealing with the most was trying to get back to old YC," he said.

"It got to a point where I just had to accept that that chapter is gone. You just have to keep moving forward."