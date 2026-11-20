Fountain of Life Church faces a leadership crisis years after its founders built the Lagos ministry into a major Christian institution

Fountain of Life Church faces a leadership crisis years after its founders built the Lagos ministry into a major Christian institution

Inside Fountain of Life Church: How Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya built a 34-year-old ministry now caught in a bitter succession battle

The Fountain of Life Church faces a legal crisis as a Lagos High Court restrains Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from acting as senior pastor following a dispute over founder Taiwo Odukoya's true chosen successor.

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya in Ilupeju, Lagos.

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Jimmy Odukoya became senior pastor in 2023 after his father's death, but trustees now say Taiwo wanted Pastor Kunle Areogun to succeed him.

A 2021 video allegedly shows Taiwo naming Areogun as his preferred successor, with Jimmy serving as his administrative assistant and youth church head.

A Lagos High Court has restrained Jimmy Odukoya from acting as senior pastor pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

The Fountain of Life Church, one of Nigeria's most influential Pentecostal churches, is now battling a major leadership crisis that has split its leadership and members almost three years after the death of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

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What started as a smooth transition after the respected cleric's death in 2023 has now turned into a legal battle, with two factions laying claim to the church's leadership and a Lagos High Court restraining Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from acting as senior pastor pending the determination of the dispute.

How The Fountain of Life Church started

Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya founded Fountain of Life Church in 1992 and grew it into one of Nigeria’s notable Pentecostal churches

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 in Ilupeju, Lagos, by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya.

The church quickly grew into one of Nigeria's biggest Pentecostal ministries, attracting thousands of worshippers with its messages on faith, family, leadership and personal development.

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Before becoming a full-time pastor, Taiwo Odukoya worked as a petroleum engineer with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for 12 years.

His wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, served as co-pastor and became one of Nigeria's most respected voices on marriage and relationships through her widely followed Single & Married ministry and television programme.

READ ALSO: Court restrains Jimmy Odukoya from acting as Fountain of Life Church senior pastor

Tragedy struck the church

The church suffered a devastating blow on December 10, 2005, when Bimbo Odukoya died in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash alongside 102 other people.

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Five years later, Taiwo remarried South African pastor Rosemary "Nomthi" Simangele Zulu in January 2010. They had two sons together.

Another tragedy hit in 2021 when Nomthi died after battling cancer for about two years.

Announcing her death at the time, Taiwo said she had "battled cancer for the better part of two years."

Taiwo Odukoya dies

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya led the church for more than three decades before his death in 2023 at the age of 67

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Pastor Taiwo Odukoya died in the United States on August 7, 2023, at the age of 67.

Following his death, the church announced his first son, Jimmy Odukoya, as the new senior pastor, while his daughter, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, became the associate senior pastor from September 2023.

Jimmy was already known beyond the church as a Nollywood actor who featured in films including The Woman King, where he played Oba Ade alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega.

Why Jimmy Odukoya is now facing a leadership battle

The controversy began after a group of trustees announced that Jimmy Odukoya was no longer recognised as the church's senior pastor.

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According to them, a video recorded by the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in December 2021 showed that he wanted Pastor Kunle Areogun—not Jimmy—to succeed him if he died or became unable to lead the church.

In the recording, Taiwo said:

"In case of my demise, which I don't expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun."

He also assigned a different role to his son.

"To be his immediate assistant, that is in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church."

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The late pastor further stated:

"Everything remains the same and that's laid out in the constitution."

Explaining why he made the recording, he added:

"We're going to do that, but if for any reason I'm not able to see that through, this is what I do."

The trustees claimed the video was recorded at Taiwo Odukoya's request in December 2021 by Jimmy himself and witnessed by Pastor John Odukoya.

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However, they alleged that the recording was only discovered in late December 2025, more than two years after the founder's death, and was never presented when the church's leadership succession was being decided in 2023.

According to the trustees, Jimmy had informed the board after his father's death that Taiwo personally handed over the leadership mantle to him before he died.

They argued that had the video been presented earlier, it could have influenced the board's decision.

Church leadership rejects trustees' action

Trustees challenged Jimmy Odukoya’s leadership after releasing a video they said showed his father’s preferred succession plan

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The announcement removing Jimmy was immediately rejected by the church's leadership.

Church officials insisted that the trustees lacked the constitutional authority to remove him and maintained that Jimmy Odukoya remained the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The disagreement has since deepened, leaving members divided over who should lead one of Nigeria's most prominent churches.

Court restrains Jimmy Odukoya

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The crisis has now moved to court.

Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin of the Lagos State High Court restrained Jimmy Odukoya from presenting himself as the senior pastor and spiritual head of The Fountain of Life Church.

The order followed a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the church.

According to the enrolled court order, Jimmy was restrained from acting as senior pastor:

"...having ceased to hold the office based on the appointment of a successor by the late Founder and Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Church."

The court also directed that he should not interfere with the church's governance while the matter is before the court.

The order further stated that Jimmy Odukoya,

"whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor of the Church, is hereby restrained from interfering, disrupting, meddling with and/or obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church."