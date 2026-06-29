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Natse's ‘Love Me If You Want’ is driven by an honesty that doesn’t fear outcome

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:46 - 29 June 2026
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Natse uses easy melodies and smooth production to share his romantic complexities
Natse Jemide is one artist whose music is easily reconcilable with his personality. His compelling on-screen persona has made him one of the leading Gen Z talents who’s showcasing the dynamism, creativity, and style of a generation who embrace honesty expressions.
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This laid-back or soft boy (as Nigerians like to describe it) persona shines on his EP ‘Love Me If You Want,’ where he shares his romantic complexities through melodies that soothe, lyrics that yearn, and songs that embrace different spectrums of the Nigerian pop audience.

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“Love me if you want” is a complete sentence that echoes the thoughts of an artist who has yanked the lid off his emotions and is willing to say it as it is. On this EP, he embraces the intensity of being desired, the breathlessness of yearning, and the turmoil of personal conflict.

On the opener ‘Lost,’ he draws from melodies that capture his desire to find answers; he offers sweet love, promises of a good time, and a commitment that is sometimes difficult to find in men that looks like him. Natse is a lover, a generous and honest one, and it didn’t take long for him to share his steamy desires.

On the pop-rap rendition and boppy production of ‘Call Me When You’re Lonely’, he has a message to an ex who’s stuck on him. Like a man with many options, he has moved on but doesn’t close the door to one last romp.

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His Lo-fi melodies shape ‘Intentional’, where he delicately sprinkles Pidgin English on a song that holds him up as a man with honest yet fiery intentions. Natse’s mindset that the ladies can love him if they want is captured through songs that share his desire to be either embraced or rejected for his honesty.

On ‘Signs,’ he whispers his intentions to offer genuine love and exclusivity to a reluctant lover and on the breezy production of ‘Made You Feel Special,’ he unabashedly flaunts his desirability and flaws with honesty that can hardly be questioned.

On the standout track ‘How,’ his melodies smoothly levitate over a minimalist, hypnotic production that helps convey his struggle of accepting and giving love. And when he sings about having his heart broken on the groovy ‘Broke My Heart,’ it’s a song with which he can dance his pain away. A pain, even he admits he might have deserved.

‘Love Me If You Want’ is driven by an honesty that doesn’t fear outcome. Natse uses easy melodies and smooth production to share his romantic complexities as a man of means trying his best to navigate modern love.

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He’s true to the music and makes records that capture his essence. This musical character would be key in helping build a community of fans that will bring him fame. As for talent, he’s exciting and adventurous, which is all he needs to keep growing.

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