Yamal vs Mbappe, Haaland vs Kane: Nations League draw sets up thrilling star face-offs
Spain face France in a blockbuster Yamal versus Mbappe showdown.
Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will battle for a semi-final place.
Bruno Fernandes leads Portugal against a Dutch side inspired by Tijjani Reijnders.
Florian Wirtz and Kevin De Bruyne headline Belgium's clash with Germany.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw is confirmed, and it has produced four heavyweight ties.
Netherlands face Portugal, Spain take on France, Belgium meet Germany, and Norway go up against England.
The UEFA Nations League quarter-finalists 🙌 #NationsLeague https://t.co/dIZ9jiewSp— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 20, 2026
Each tie is built around a star player showdown, and the names involved make this one of the strongest quarter-final line-ups the competition has seen.
Spain vs France: Yamal and Pedri Take On Mbappe and Olise
The headline tie pits a golden generation against a reinvented one. Now wearing Spain’s No. 10 shirt, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal led La Roja’s attack in the league phase with 4 goals and 2 assists in 5 appearances, with Pedri, Rodri and Nico Williams around him.
France, now under Zinedine Zidane, counter with Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who led all French players in attacking returns in the group stage with 5 goals and 2 assists..
Norway vs England: Haaland and Odegaard Meet Kane and Bellingham
This is the pure goals-and-creativity duel. Erling Haaland finished the league phase tied for second in the overall scoring charts with 6 goals, while captain Martin Odegaard ranked second in assists with 5.
Standing in their way are the two players who topped those very charts. England’s Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner and the country’s all-time appearance leader, scored 8 goals to top the entire league-phase scoring chart.
Jude Bellingham led all players with 6 assists for Thomas Tuchel’s group winners. Norway also have Oscar Bobb and Alexander Sorloth in support.
Belgium vs Germany: De Bruyne and Doku Face Wirtz and Kimmich
Experience meets momentum here. Despite turning 35, Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium’s talisman under Mark van Bommel, topping their league-phase scoring charts with 3 goals.
Charles De Ketelaere added 3 assists, with Jérémy Doku and Youri Tielemans completing the core.
Germany arrive in peak form under Jürgen Klopp. Florian Wirtz scored 4 goals, including a brace in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands, while Leipzig winger Brajan Gruda has been a breakout star with 2 goals and 2 assists. Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz add steel and finishing.
Netherlands vs Portugal: Reijnders and Gakpo Against Fernandes and Ramos
Tijjani Reijnders headlines the Dutch midfield for Xavi’s side after a hat-trick in the 7-0 rout of Greece. Cody Gakpo, Micky van de Ven and Denzel Dumfries complete the picture.
Portugal move on without Cristiano Ronaldo, who retired from international football in November 2026.
Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix have stepped up as Jorge Jesus’s joint-top scorers in the competition with 3 goals each, supported by captain Bruno Fernandes and PSG’s Vitinha.
The Face-Offs at a Glance
Netherlands vs Portugal: Reijnders and Gakpo vs Fernandes and Ramos
Spain vs France: Yamal and Pedri vs Olise and Mbappé
Belgium vs Germany: De Bruyne and Doku vs Wirtz and Kimmich
Norway vs England: Haaland and Ødegaard vs Kane and Bellingham
The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw ✅ #NationsLeague https://t.co/LmcE2aZAiy— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 20, 2026