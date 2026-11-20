The Nations League draw has served up a feast of elite football, headlined by Spain's blockbuster clash with France featuring Lamine Yamal against Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will also lock horns in a high-stakes battle for a semi-final spot.

Spain face France in a blockbuster Yamal versus Mbappe showdown.

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Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will battle for a semi-final place.

Bruno Fernandes leads Portugal against a Dutch side inspired by Tijjani Reijnders.

Florian Wirtz and Kevin De Bruyne headline Belgium's clash with Germany.

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The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw is confirmed, and it has produced four heavyweight ties.

Netherlands face Portugal, Spain take on France, Belgium meet Germany, and Norway go up against England.

The UEFA Nations League quarter-finalists 🙌 #NationsLeague https://t.co/dIZ9jiewSp — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 20, 2026

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Each tie is built around a star player showdown, and the names involved make this one of the strongest quarter-final line-ups the competition has seen.

Spain vs France: Yamal and Pedri Take On Mbappe and Olise

The headline tie pits a golden generation against a reinvented one. Now wearing Spain’s No. 10 shirt, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal led La Roja’s attack in the league phase with 4 goals and 2 assists in 5 appearances, with Pedri, Rodri and Nico Williams around him.

Kylian Mbappe

France, now under Zinedine Zidane, counter with Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who led all French players in attacking returns in the group stage with 5 goals and 2 assists..

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Norway vs England: Haaland and Odegaard Meet Kane and Bellingham

This is the pure goals-and-creativity duel. Erling Haaland finished the league phase tied for second in the overall scoring charts with 6 goals, while captain Martin Odegaard ranked second in assists with 5.

Erling Haaland

Standing in their way are the two players who topped those very charts. England’s Harry Kane, the Ballon d'Or winner and the country’s all-time appearance leader, scored 8 goals to top the entire league-phase scoring chart.

Jude Bellingham led all players with 6 assists for Thomas Tuchel’s group winners. Norway also have Oscar Bobb and Alexander Sorloth in support.

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Harry Kane

Belgium vs Germany: De Bruyne and Doku Face Wirtz and Kimmich

Experience meets momentum here. Despite turning 35, Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium’s talisman under Mark van Bommel, topping their league-phase scoring charts with 3 goals.

Charles De Ketelaere added 3 assists, with Jérémy Doku and Youri Tielemans completing the core.

Florian Wirtz

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Germany arrive in peak form under Jürgen Klopp. Florian Wirtz scored 4 goals, including a brace in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands, while Leipzig winger Brajan Gruda has been a breakout star with 2 goals and 2 assists. Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz add steel and finishing.

Netherlands vs Portugal: Reijnders and Gakpo Against Fernandes and Ramos

Tijjani Reijnders headlines the Dutch midfield for Xavi’s side after a hat-trick in the 7-0 rout of Greece. Cody Gakpo, Micky van de Ven and Denzel Dumfries complete the picture.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retired from Portugal as Neymar, Fernandes React

Portugal move on without Cristiano Ronaldo, who retired from international football in November 2026.

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Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix have stepped up as Jorge Jesus’s joint-top scorers in the competition with 3 goals each, supported by captain Bruno Fernandes and PSG’s Vitinha.

Nations League title.

The Face-Offs at a Glance

Netherlands vs Portugal: Reijnders and Gakpo vs Fernandes and Ramos

Spain vs France: Yamal and Pedri vs Olise and Mbappé

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Belgium vs Germany: De Bruyne and Doku vs Wirtz and Kimmich

Norway vs England: Haaland and Ødegaard vs Kane and Bellingham