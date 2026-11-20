Organisers challenged residents over the 'Little Lagos' nickname while calling for tougher immigration controls.

Anti-immigration protesters confronted Nigerians in Pretoria's Sunnyside neighbourhood, known as 'Little Lagos'.

The group demanded that South Africa ban Nigerians from entering the country and deport undocumented migrants.

Protest leaders accused Nigerians of drug trafficking and other crimes, making claims about President Bola Tinubu that fact-checkers have disputed.

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Anti-immigration demonstrators in Pretoria challenged Nigerians living in the Sunnyside neighbourhood on Wednesday, 18 November, questioning why the area is called "Little Lagos" and demanding that South Africa ban Nigerians from entering the country.

The march was organised by the March and March movement and led by its founder, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. It began in Sunnyside, a suburb with a large Nigerian community, moved through Arcadia and headed to the Department of Home Affairs in Hatfield, where protesters demanded tougher immigration controls and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

In footage shared by Newzroom Afrika, Ngobese-Zuma invited Nigerians to come out and talk, then asked: "Who gave you permission to call this place Lagos or whatever you call it?" The movement's legal representative, Xolani Zuma, told the crowd that the state must ban Nigerians until they stop selling drugs to South Africans.

“I’m calling on all Nigerians to come out and tell us who gave them the audacity to name Sunny side Mini Lagos”



~Jacinta pic.twitter.com/B7OuQtcDNM — Born-in-SA🇿🇦 (@_Tee__G) November 18, 2026

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Ngobese-Zuma also called on South Africa to withdraw from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, calling it unsustainable.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, she went further, accusing Nigerians of bringing drugs, prostitution and human trafficking to South Africa, using a mocking term for Nigerian women. She also claimed Nigeria's president is wanted for drug trafficking. That claim is not supported.

It appears to refer to a 1993 US civil forfeiture in which $460,000 from accounts linked to Bola Tinubu was seized in a Chicago heroin investigation. He has denied wrongdoing, and fact-checkers including Africa Check say there is no evidence he has been prosecuted or convicted of a drug offence, and no warrant for him has been reported.

The protest comes amid rising tension between Abuja and Pretoria. On the same day, Ghanaian President John Mahama told a migration conference in Accra that vigilantism would not solve South Africa's migration crisis. Tribune reports that Nigeria's envoy has begun speaking to South African authorities about attacks on Nigerians and warned that patience was running thin.

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March and March was founded in March 2024 and has staged a series of protests against undocumented migrants, including in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban in April and May 2026.

In March 2026, it organised a protest against the coronation of a Nigerian as Igwe Ndigbo in the Eastern Cape. Earlier this year, three Nigerians were arrested in Hillbrow after allegedly shooting at protesters and wounding a 17-year-old.