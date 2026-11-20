Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze receives special recognition from US university for his impact

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze receives special recognition from US university for his impact

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze receives special recognition from US university for his impact

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has received special recognition from Bronx Community College in New York, United States, for his contributions and impact.

Chinedu Ikedieze shared a picture of the special award plaque presented to him by Bronx Community College in New York.

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The recognition was presented by the institution's African Students Association in honour of the actor's passion and commitment.

Ikedieze rose to fame alongside Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, and became one of Nollywood's most recognisable comic actors.

The actor announced the honour on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 19, 2026, where he shared a picture of the award plaque presented to him by the institution.

The plaque, issued by the college's African Students Association, recognised Ikedieze for his passion and commitment.

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It read, “With our greatest appreciation, we hereby honour Chinedu Ikedieze in recognition of your passion and commitment. Bronx Community College, African Students Association, 2026.”

Accompanying the picture, the actor expressed his excitement over the recognition with the caption, “Another feather from Bronx Community College, NY”.

Ikedieze remains one of Nollywood's recognisable comic actors, with a career that has spanned several decades. He rose to prominence alongside his longtime screen partner, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, with whom he became a household name through their memorable performances in Nigerian films.