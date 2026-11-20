Fulham have opened talks over a new contract for Calvin Bassey in a bid to keep the Super Eagles defender away from Manchester United’s January plans.

According to reports, the west London club are working on fresh terms for the 26-year-old centre-back, who is in the final year of his current deal.

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Fulham also hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months and have no intention of selling him during the winter window, despite strong interest from Manchester United.

Bassey has established himself as a key figure at Craven Cottage since arriving from Ajax in 2023. He has made more than 100 appearances for the club and has been given the captain’s armband this season under head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

The Nigeria international has started every Premier League game so far and remains one of the team’s most consistent performers.

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Calvin Bassey (Credit: Imago)

Manchester United, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, have identified Bassey as one of the options to strengthen a defence that has already conceded heavily this campaign.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise a centre-back in January, with Bassey’s physicality, versatility and Premier League experience making him an attractive target.

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However, Fulham are determined to retain their captain. By tying him down to a longer-term deal, the Cottagers hope to remove any uncertainty over his future and discourage potential suitors, including United.

Bassey has been a regular at Craven Cottage since joining in 2023, making 113 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.