The senator issued the warning on Sunday, April 21, 2019, on his Twitter handle saying the gunmen that invaded Kajuru Castle meant business.

He tweeted: ‘’All those una wey wan come up here do tourism, escortion (excursion) or sight seeing, make una chill, this gunmen no dey joke, life no get double.”

On Saturday, Pulse reported that the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons and kidnap of three others at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Police has also identified the expatriate killed by suspected kidnappers in Kajuru as Miss Faye Mooney, a Briton.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo Mooney was among the two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19 at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area by suspected kidnappers.

Sabo said Mooney was a staff of Mercy Corps Nigeria.

He added that the police was still on course to rescue the kidnapped victims and bring the perpetrators to book.