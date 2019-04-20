The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Sabo said some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle on Friday, April 19, 2019.

‘’The bandits shot endlessly and in the process, shot dead two persons, including an expatriate lady and took away three others.

He disclosed that patrol teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital’’.

According to Sabo, investigation has revealed that the victims, along with 12 others, were tourists from Lagos.

He added that the incident happened during the after-party at the castle located at the Hill Top.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the Police for security coverage; but the party was done without the knowledge of the Police in the area.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice,”

Kajuru Castle is a luxury villa built with 1-meter thick granite stone and it reportedly took approximately five years to build.