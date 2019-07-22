The art of letter writing is often thought to be one of the easiest things to do until necessity demands one from us.

Of course, we know that there is a difference between the letter we write to family and friends which we were taught in school to be informal, and the type that is expected from us when applying for a job.

Important to realize, is that your job application letter is an opportunity to highlight your most relevant qualifications and experiences, elevating your resume, and increasing your chances of being called for an interview.

However, the possibility of that opportunity cannot come to be if writing an application letter is an issue to you.

How can I write a job application letter?

Here is a sample of a “Job Application Letter”

With the above sample, there is now a possibility for you to create a stunning application letter that will enhance your resume, and increase your chances of being called for an interview

However, we are also aware that some companies would rather prefer you send your application letter to their email address. And when this required, you're not expected to use the above format.

Here is a sample of an email “Job Application Letter”

Tips to remember when writing an application letter

1. Write at the top, the contact information.

2. The letter should be addressed to a name or title.

3. Express your interest in the first paragraph. State where you found the position, and how you'll benefit the employer.

4 The second paragraph should be a summary of your strengths, qualifications, and experience.

5. Conclude with an explicit one-sentence summary of why you're the perfect candidate.

6. Invite the hiring manager to contact you.

7. Sign off appropriately, and write your name.

8. Check to see if content is organized.

9. Make sure it's neat, brief and has no typos.

10. End by politely expressing interest in further dialogue.

How to follow up on a job application letter

Hearing nothing after sending your resume and application letter to an office or email, upon requirement can be very disheartening.

But, the truth is, it will bring you no good to just sit and wait for a response that might never come.

So, should it ever happen that after sending your resume and application letter for a week or two, you do not get a response from the hiring manager, go ahead and follow up.

Here is a perfect example of a follow-up email

Subject

Following up on [position title] application

Body

Hi [hiring manager name],

I hope all is well. I know how busy you probably are, but I recently applied for the [position title] position and wanted to check in on your decision timeline. I am excited about the opportunity to join [company name] and help [bring in new clients / develop world-class content/anything else awesome you would be doing] with your team.

Please let me know if it would be helpful for me to provide any additional information as you move on to the next stage in the hiring process.

I look forward to hearing from you.

[Your name]