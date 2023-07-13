Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Ima Elijah

Great news for Nigerians living abroad and their families back home!

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]
Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Recommended articles

This decision was shared in a circular dated July 10, 2023, by the CBN's Director of Trade and Exchange Department, O.S. Nnaji. The circular explained that the exchange rate used for these naira payouts will be based on the foreign exchange rate from the investors and exporters (I&E) window.

Copy of CBN's statement
Copy of CBN's statement Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Until now, people could receive their remittances in dollars or eNaira, a digital version of our currency. But with this new change, they have an extra option to get their funds in naira. The CBN made sure to address the general public, deposit money banks, international money transfer operators (IMTOs), and others in this announcement.

The statement from the CBN said, "We are happy to inform you that the naira is now available as a payout option for receiving international money transfers. If you are receiving money from abroad through one of the CBN-approved IMTOs, you can choose to receive your payment in naira, in addition to USD and eNaira."

To make things clear, the CBN mentioned that the IMTOs must use the exchange rate from the Investor & Exporter's window on the day of the transaction when paying out the remittance.

This new regulation is effective immediately, and everyone involved is expected to follow it. Along with this exciting news, the CBN has also added five new IMTOs to its list of registered operators. These IMTOs are CSL Pay Limited, e-2-e Pay Limited, LeadRemit Limited, Lycamoney Financial Services Limited, and SimbaPay Limited.

This is a positive step towards making remittances more accessible and convenient for Nigerians everywhere.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Remi Tinubu donates ₦‎250k each to Abuja families affected by flooding

Remi Tinubu donates ₦‎250k each to Abuja families affected by flooding

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies