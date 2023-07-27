ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

Ima Elijah

The former Minister of Information bags two international appointments in two months.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Recommended articles

The announcement of his appointment was made during the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) in Mauritius.

This comes a month after Mohammed got appointed as the managing partner of the Nigerian branches of Ballard Partners, an international lobbying firm.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Lai Mohammed stated, "I stand before you, deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of confidence and trust." He sees this as a historic moment, as it marks the first time he attends a UNWTO function as a private individual after serving as Nigeria's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Special Advisor on Tourism to the Secretary General, Lai Mohammed sees his new role as an opportunity to guide the development of tourism in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, with a focus on responsible and sustainable practices.

Lai Mohammed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, having played instrumental roles in the affairs of the world tourism body for the past seven years.

Notably, he led the organisation of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meetings in Nigeria in 2018 and the maiden UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture, and Creative Industries in Lagos the following year. His experience is expected to aid Pololikashvili in pursuing his Agenda for Africa program, which aims to make Africa a key region for the global tourism economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scope of his responsibilities as the Special Advisor covers several areas, including developing a strategy for restarting sustainable and safe tourism post-COVID-19 and providing advice on information and culture-related matters to the UNWTO Secretary General.

He is also tasked with preparing relevant reports and research documents in line with UNWTO's principles, accompanying and advising the Secretary General during his visits, and proposing actions of public relations in accordance with the world tourism body's priorities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

'President Bazoum’s govt has been ousted from power' - Soldiers

'President Bazoum’s govt has been ousted from power' - Soldiers

Federal Fire Service offsets salary arrears of 2000 personnel

Federal Fire Service offsets salary arrears of 2000 personnel

'Nigeria can only be delivered by leader with good intention' – Kumuyi

'Nigeria can only be delivered by leader with good intention' – Kumuyi

Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

Military officially declares coup in the Republic of the Niger

Military officially declares coup in the Republic of the Niger

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues