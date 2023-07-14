Malala Yousafza rates Nigerian puff puff snack as 'amazing'

When she was about to give a speech at the United Nations, she ate a Nigerian snack called puff puff, and she thought it was absolutely delicious!

“I travelled so much around the world that every place seems like home. For me, I feel like I am a global citizen. We should celebrate each other’s cultures and traditions and enjoy the food. I mean, I love jollof rice, plantain, and the food here.

“I also tried puff puff, it was amazing. Just before my speech at the UN, I was so hungry and I had like five minutes. And then I ate one puff puff and that was amazing. It was the best thing I took before the speech,” she said.

Malala is an incredible young woman who fought for girls' education, even after she was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012. On her 16th birthday, she gave a powerful speech at the UN on July 12, 2013. Her speech was so inspiring that the UN declared July 12 as "Malala Day" in 2014 to honor her and her dedication to girls' education worldwide.