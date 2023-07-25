Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

In another impressive feat, Seyi Vibez has now surpassed a billion streams on the music streaming platform Audiomack.

This feat sees the Ikorodu-born music star join Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy as only the second Nigerian artist to surpass a billion streams on the platform.

Before getting mainstream success, Seyi Vibez enjoyed buzz on Audiomack which is the streaming platform of choice for consumers of Street music. Audiomack has played a role in the early success of street artists like Bella Shumurda and Seyi Vibez, especially because of the freemium streaming platform that allowed listeners to enjoy music from their favourite artists for free.

After gaining mainstream success, Seyi Vibez released his debut album 'Billion Dollar Baby' in November 2022 before following it up with the deluxe version.

In 2023, Seyi Vibez shocked listeners with his spontaneous releases as he delivered an EP and two albums he released two weeks apart.

The volume of his releases and his rise in fame culminated in growing his Audiomack numbers and helping him surpass the billion naira mark.