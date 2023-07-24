Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

The singer has donated $10,000 to Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an Eko hotel and suites staff who found and returned a customer's lost $70,000. This came after the hotel worker trended across social media platforms for her selflessness in returning the misplaced cash.

After the news circulated, the singer took to his official Twitter account and pledged the reward saying, “Find her for me… I donate $10k”. Shortly after, Ngozi was found and as promised, he donated the reward to her.

Davido's next tweet captioned, 'needed that prayer' displayed a video call between himself and the rewarded hotel worker. She was seen praying for the entertainer and expressing her profound gratitude.

In her words, "Thank you, sir, I'm overwhelmed. I want to pray for you, God would take you places, and anybody that tries to bring you down would go down. For this thing that you have done, anybody that tries to bring your name down would go down to the pits of hell..."

For his act of kindness, the superstar received overwhelming support across social media and praises.

