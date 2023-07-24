ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

If there's one thing he would always be, it's 'generous'.

Nigerian music star Davido donates $10,000 to an Eko Hotel and Sites worker for returning lost money found at the hotel.[Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido donates $10,000 to an Eko Hotel and Sites worker for returning lost money found at the hotel.[Instagram/Davido]

Recommended articles

The singer has donated $10,000 to Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an Eko hotel and suites staff who found and returned a customer's lost $70,000. This came after the hotel worker trended across social media platforms for her selflessness in returning the misplaced cash.

After the news circulated, the singer took to his official Twitter account and pledged the reward saying, “Find her for me… I donate $10k”. Shortly after, Ngozi was found and as promised, he donated the reward to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's next tweet captioned, 'needed that prayer' displayed a video call between himself and the rewarded hotel worker. She was seen praying for the entertainer and expressing her profound gratitude.

In her words, "Thank you, sir, I'm overwhelmed. I want to pray for you, God would take you places, and anybody that tries to bring you down would go down. For this thing that you have done, anybody that tries to bring your name down would go down to the pits of hell..."

For his act of kindness, the superstar received overwhelming support across social media and praises.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the singer has shown kindness to others through donations. Just a few days ago, Davido donated over ₦200,000 to selected orphanages across the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through his foundation. He also made a similar donation on his birthday in 2022; this has now become an annual act of service for him.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina opens up about her marriage to the star

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina opens up about her marriage to the star

'Mission Impossible' kicks off 'Love, Lust & Other Things' with ₦78 million debut

'Mission Impossible' kicks off 'Love, Lust & Other Things' with ₦78 million debut

I've been through hell and back - Jamie Foxx speaks out after hospitalisation

I've been through hell and back - Jamie Foxx speaks out after hospitalisation

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time