NBS reveals dramatic increase of 4,472% in portfolio investments
These noteworthy statistics were disclosed by the NBS in its recently published Capital Importation report.
This remarkable figure signifies a staggering 4,472% surge when compared to the preceding quarter (Q4 2022).
The report provides valuable insights into the country's financial landscape during the initial months of this year.
Interestingly, Nigeria had previously encountered difficulties in attracting foreign portfolio investments in the equity sector, only receiving a paltry sum of $56 million as investors hesitated to engage with the country due to its foreign exchange policies.
However, it seems that recent policy changes have played a pivotal role in enticing investors back to the thriving equities market.
