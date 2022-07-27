Myth or fact? Dismantling 5 myths about birth control pills

It’s important to dispel these myths because they might hinder women from using them to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Myth 1: You would still get pregnant if you use birth control pills

Birth control pills are about 91% effective, some even say 99% effective.

Although, 9 in 100 women will get pregnant after using birth control pills. This is why condoms are important to protect women from STIs and also because birth control pills are not 100% effective.

Verdict: It happens but it's the an anomaly not the usual case.

Myth 2: Birth control pills cause cancer

Do not let the fear of cancer deter you from using birth control pills.

Different studies and research has shown that the chances of getting cancer from birth control pills is relatively low or non-existent.

Birth control pills may prevent you from getting other types of cancer like ovarian and uterine cancer.

Verdict: False.

Myth 3: Birth control pills cause infertility

Whether the pill or implants, no birth control method can cause infertility in women.

A study carried out and published on Science Direct showed that birth control pills do not affect fertility though they may mess up your period cycle.

Verdict: False

Myth 4: Birth control pills cause blood clots and strokes

A perfectly healthy woman can use birth control pills.

Before using any birth control method, you should visit a doctor, because there are some risks if you have pre-existing health conditions.

If you are over 35, a smoker, obese or you have any cardiovascular disease, then you might have blood clots.

Verdict: It is an anomaly but it happens on few occasions.

Myth 5: Birth control pills lead to weight gain

Different research has shown that birth control pills do not lead to weight gain.

A 2014 study published in the National Journal of Science looked at weight gain in normal and obese women after taking contraceptive pills, and they showed no considerable difference in weight.

The weight that might be gained from using these pills is negligible and are usually a result of fluid retention.