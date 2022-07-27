RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Myth or fact? Dismantling 5 myths about birth control pills

Temi Iwalaiye

There are a lot of misconceptions and lies about birth control pills, and we need to separate the myth from the fact.

What are the myths surrounding birth control [LancasterGeneralHospital]

Birth control includes a wide variety of options like pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs). The pills include the monthly pills or the morning after.

It’s important to dispel these myths because they might hinder women from using them to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Birth control pills are about 91% effective, some even say 99% effective.

Although, 9 in 100 women will get pregnant after using birth control pills. This is why condoms are important to protect women from STIs and also because birth control pills are not 100% effective.

Verdict: It happens but it's the an anomaly not the usual case.

Do not let the fear of cancer deter you from using birth control pills.

Different studies and research has shown that the chances of getting cancer from birth control pills is relatively low or non-existent.

Birth control pills may prevent you from getting other types of cancer like ovarian and uterine cancer.

Verdict: False.

Whether the pill or implants, no birth control method can cause infertility in women.

A study carried out and published on Science Direct showed that birth control pills do not affect fertility though they may mess up your period cycle.

Verdict: False

A perfectly healthy woman can use birth control pills.

Before using any birth control method, you should visit a doctor, because there are some risks if you have pre-existing health conditions.

If you are over 35, a smoker, obese or you have any cardiovascular disease, then you might have blood clots.

Verdict: It is an anomaly but it happens on few occasions.

Different research has shown that birth control pills do not lead to weight gain.

A 2014 study published in the National Journal of Science looked at weight gain in normal and obese women after taking contraceptive pills, and they showed no considerable difference in weight.

The weight that might be gained from using these pills is negligible and are usually a result of fluid retention.

Verdict: False.

