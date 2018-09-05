Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

How to save money for your first car

Savings How to save money for your first car

You want to buy a car? Read this and find out it easy it could be to save up for your dream car.

  • Published:
play

Having a personal car is probably on everybody's list but the inability to save is the only reason many people have not got their own car.

Some cars can be very expensive, yes, but if you save enough you can get your dream car.

So, since you have a dream to have a car, Pulse is here to help you on how to save enough money to buy that car you've always wanted to buy.

1. Determine the type of car you want

How to save money for your first car play

Woman admiring a car

(Masterfile)
 

Knowing the type of car you want will help you determine the right amount of money to save to buy it. Again, depending on your budget, you can also decide on whether to buy a new or used car.

2. Consider the cost of maintaining the car you want

Before you decide to buy the car of your choice, you'll also have to consider the cost of maintaining the car. You don’t want to find yourself buying a car and then not having enough money to maintain it.

3. Create a budget and stick to it

play
 

Now that you know the cost of your chosen car and how much it'll cost you to maintain it, you can create a budget and stick to it. Check your income streams, how much can you save on a weekly or monthly basis.

ALSO READ: How to stop losing sleep over money worries

Depending on how much you earn, if you are an average earner, it might take you more than a year to save up for your dream car. However, while you are saving for the car, you should also consider the fact that the car price can go up before you are ready to buy it.

4. Reduce your spending

5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income play

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)

Reducing your spending makes it easier for you to save up for your dream car. It will be wise of you to ignore things you don't need. Don't buy new gadgets because everybody is. Avoid impulse buying, compare prices before you buy anything and avoid eating out. All these will help you reduce your spending and save more for the car.

5.  Earn more money

If you have one stream of income, you might need to get another one to make the savings easier. The money you make from your regular 9-5 job and the side hustle could help you get your dream car earlier than you expect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Prudence 3 types of savings everyone needs to start practising...bullet
2 Moneywise 3 things you shouldn't do with your savings if you want to...bullet
3 Financial Freedom 20 businesses you can start with 20k according to...bullet

Related Articles

Money Talk 3 reasons why hiding cash at home is a terrible mistake
Eid-el-Kabir How to do Pre-Sallah shopping without running out of cash
Savings How to save loose change using piggy bank
Living In Lasgidi People on Twitter are worried about things that consume money in Lagos
Spending Guide How to avoid impulse buying
Naira This is how this term became Nigeria's official currency
Financial Tips How to stop losing sleep over money worries
Moneywise 3 things you shouldn't spend money on if you want to be a good saver
Impulse Spending This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need

Money

How to stop losing sleep over money worries
Financial Tips How to stop losing sleep over money worries
This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
Impulse Spending This is what happens when you stop buying things you don't need
5 things the rich people do that poor people don't
Moneywise 3 things you shouldn't spend money on if you want to be a good saver
How to avoid impulse buying
Spending Guide How to avoid impulse buying