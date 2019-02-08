Have you ever been hit by an unexpected financial emergency and don’t know how to deal with it? Job loss, medical emergency, home repair and other unexpected emergencies can be a difficult experience, nevertheless, you still have to keep body and soul together.

When any of this happens, you don’t have to resign to fate expecting a miracle to happen. You only need to make effort to bail yourself out of the situation.

Here are three ways you can deal with financial emergencies.

Evaluate the situation

When the unexpected happens, take a moment to sit down and carefully evaluate the situation. Rather than around in panic, the first thing to do is to determine what caused the financial emergency. Once you understand the cause of the emergency, you can look at ways to resolve the situation.

2. Prioritize expenses

Now that you understand the cause of the situation, the next step is to prioritize your expenses to determine which is the most important in order to enable you address your financial situation.

Once you’ve established the most important bills, you can begin looking for expenses to cut out of your budget. You might like to cut some of the things you’ve always enjoyed, but cutting everything that needs to be cut from your expenses might be all you need to avoid getting into more financial problems.

3. Look for extra money

Cutting some expenses might not be enough to your financial emergency. Your emergency fund (if you ever have it) might not be enough either, but it’ll go a long way to alleviate the problem.

However, when you’ve exhausted your savings account, you can always take a loan to solve the problem. The only problem with borrowing however, is that it can come with a high interest rate.

Another option is to borrow money from friends and family members. Whatever financial assistance you get from friends and relatives might be all that you need to get through the trying time. It’s now left for you to make sure you do not disappoint them when the time to pay their money comes.