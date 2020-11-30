The exhibition is curated by Emma Riqueza 20 paintings will be displayed, all of them are of cubism, impressionism, and abstract arts.

Unveiling The Mind: Contemporary African art from Emma Riqueza collection

Emma Riqueza is a Nigerian painter, fashion designer, model, socialite and a business woman. She was inspired by other artists i.e Pablo Picasso, Alexandra Nechita, Leonardo Da Vinci, at the age of 12 she began painting, born in lagos nigeria, studied arts in her high school in lagos, and moved to study entrepreneurship in bangkok thailand.

Her works explores abstract, impressionism, neo impressionism, cubism and figurative arts.

"I’m especially excited about this years art exhibition” said Emma Riqueza, art collectors and enthusiast will get to see a very special collections I’ve been working on for the past four years.

Visit @emma_riqueza on Instagram to check out paintings and arts

Contact: +2347081999499

Email: kenemmawealth@gmail.com

*This is a featured post.