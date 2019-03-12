We have no clue why people are suddenly buying out copies of the book, but we do know it does deserve it.

Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood weaves a hilarious coming-of-age story of a young boy in a mixed-race child in a country plagued with apartheid.

Written by comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, the book is a collection of real stories, a comedy autobiography which was published in 2016. When it was released, it received high acclaim from fans and critics alike, securing the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller list and spending 26 weeks on the list.

It also won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards, and was named as one of the best books of the year by ﻿The New York Times, Newsday, ﻿﻿Esquire, ﻿NPR﻿, and ﻿Booklist﻿.

However, "spidey senses began to tingle again" when two years in, Born a Crime climbed back to the Number one spot on the New York Times Bestseller list after being on the list for two weeks.

Trevor took to Instagram to express his excitement on the news.

In 2018, Lupita Nyong'o announced that she will star in and produce the film adaptation of the bestselling autobiography, where she will play Trevor Noah's mother, Patricia.