The secret recipe to moist and fluffy chocolate cake!
Have you ever wondered how people make their chocolate cake so moist and delicious?
There are over twenty varieties of cakes, but the dark-sweet chocolate cake ranks high in the world of cakes.
Cooking time
50 minutes
Recipe category
Recipe cuisine
American
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
12 servings
Nutrition
Contains about 424 calories.
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
2 cups granulated white sugar
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup butter melted
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1 cup hot coffee or 2 tsp instant coffee in 1 cup boiling water
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch baking pans (or line with parchment paper circles) and set aside.
2. In the large bowl mix in flour with sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract and beat until smooth (about 3 minutes). Use a standing mixer if possible.
3. Then, stir in hot coffee with a rubber spatula. Batter will be very runny.
4. Pour batter evenly between the two pans and bake on middle rack of oven for about 35 minutes, until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean with just a few moist crumbs attached.
5. Allow to cool 15 minutes in pans, then run a butter knife around the edges of each cake. Place a wire cooling rack over top of each pan. Wearing oven mitts, use both hands to hold the racks in place while flipping the cakes over onto the racks. Set the racks down and gently thump on the bottom of the pans until the cakes release. Cool completely before handling or frosting.
