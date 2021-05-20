The secret recipe to moist and fluffy chocolate cake!

There are over twenty varieties of cakes, but the dark-sweet chocolate cake ranks high in the world of cakes.

Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Recipe cuisine

American

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

12 servings

Nutrition

Contains about 424 calories.

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

2 cups granulated white sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter melted

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup hot coffee or 2 tsp instant coffee in 1 cup boiling water

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch baking pans (or line with parchment paper circles) and set aside.

2. In the large bowl mix in flour with sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract and beat until smooth (about 3 minutes). Use a standing mixer if possible.

3. Then, stir in hot coffee with a rubber spatula. Batter will be very runny.

4. Pour batter evenly between the two pans and bake on middle rack of oven for about 35 minutes, until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean with just a few moist crumbs attached.