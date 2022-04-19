The San Tribe: Oldest Tribe in Africa

The San Tribe, or Bushmen as they are commonly called, were the first indigenous residents of South Africa over 30,000 years ago. They are believed to be the world's most ancient race; because they are direct descendants of the first humans on earth. They were originally known for their unique hunting skills. They fed on kills from hunting down envelopes and other animals with their bows and arrows, and their way of life was nomadic as they moved seasonally from one place to another in search of food, water, and game animals. The Bushmen were the original creators of the rock and cave arts and paintings which cut across the region. They used dyes and pigments from plants, minerals, eggs shells, and animal blood to draw and paint images.