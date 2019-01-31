Ingredients
- 2 cups parboiled rice
- 3/4 cup tomato paste 6 oz or 170g
- 1 medium onion - chopped
- 5 cloves garlic - minced
- 1 teaspoon ginger powder or 1 inch ginger root grated
- 1/4 cup oil
- 2 seasoning cubes (Maggi) about 4g per cube
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 bay leaf
Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Sauteing and Baking
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Heat up oil in a cast iron skillet on medium heat then saute onion and garlic until fragrant. About 2 minutes.
- Add tomato paste and cook stirring constantly for 5 minutes.
- Add in 3 cups of water gradually and stir well. Add ginger, paprika, white pepper, bayleaf, salt and seasoning cubes. Mix well to combine then add in the rice and mix well. Cover the skillet with aluminium foil and place in pre-heated oven.
- Bake for about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Fluff rice with a fork and serve!
This recipe first appeared on Preciouscore.com.