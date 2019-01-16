Baked Chicken and Rice Casserole [Precious Core]
Ingredients 

  • 2 cups rice - I used parboiled rice
  • 2 chicken breasts - cut into 1-inch pieces boneless and skinless
  • 1/2 bell pepper - chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion - chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 8 oz block cheddar cheese
  • Parsley for garnish (optional)
  • 3 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Cooking time

1 hour 20 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

International

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutritional value

469 calories

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
  2. Grease your casserole pan with butter and put in the rice, chicken, garlic powder, white pepper, black pepper, chopped bell pepper, chopped onion, salt and water.
  3. Top with the remaining butter (cut into little pieces).
  4. Cover with aluminium foil and put in the oven uncovered to cook for one hour.
  5. Remove and top with the cheese. Then place back in the oven to cook for 15 minutes.
  6. Garnish with parsley!

Your chicken and rice casserole dish is ready! Serve warm.

This recipe first appeared on Preciouscore.com.