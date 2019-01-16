Ingredients
- 2 cups rice - I used parboiled rice
- 2 chicken breasts - cut into 1-inch pieces boneless and skinless
- 1/2 bell pepper - chopped
- 1/2 medium onion - chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 8 oz block cheddar cheese
- Parsley for garnish (optional)
- 3 cups water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Cooking time
1 hour 20 minutes
Recipe category
Main dish
Recipe cuisine
International
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Nutritional value
469 calories
Ingredients
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
- Grease your casserole pan with butter and put in the rice, chicken, garlic powder, white pepper, black pepper, chopped bell pepper, chopped onion, salt and water.
- Top with the remaining butter (cut into little pieces).
- Cover with aluminium foil and put in the oven uncovered to cook for one hour.
- Remove and top with the cheese. Then place back in the oven to cook for 15 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley!
Your chicken and rice casserole dish is ready! Serve warm.
