It's only right that such an iconic book that features fresh female African voices be released on International Women's Day.

In 1992, Margaret Busby, Britain’s first black female publisher, wrote and edited a groundbreaking anthology Daughters of Africa which had the aim of illuminating the "silent, forgotten, underrated voices of black women" (Washington Post). It featured work from more than 200 female African writers and female writers of African descent.

More than two decades later, Margaret Busby is back with the sequel anthology, New Daughters of Africa, which features 200 diverse women of Africa who speak on customs, tradition, friendships, sisterhood, romance, sexuality, intersectional feminism, the politics of gender, race, and identity.

On March 8 2019, the book was unveiled at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, to mark International Women's Day 2019.

New Daughters of Africa spans a wealth of genres - autobiography, memoir, oral history, letters, diaries, short stories, novels, poetry, drama, humour, politics, journalism, essays and speeches - to demonstrate the diversity and remarkable literary achievements of black women who remain under-represented, and whose works continue to be under-rated, in world culture today.

Among its 200 contributors are: Aminatta Forna, Bernadine Evaristo, Sarah Ladipo Manyika,Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Imbolo Mbue, Warsan Shire, Zadie Smith, Patience Agbabi, Sefi Atta, Ayesha Harruna Attah, Malorie Blackman, Tanella Boni, Diana Evans, Danielle Legros Georges, Bonnie Greer, Andrea Levy, Yewande Omotoso, Nawal El Saadawi, Taiye Selasi, and Andrea Stuart.