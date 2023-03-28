ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

Temi Iwalaiye

Imagine spending all your day swimming in the sea, how would you survive?

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]
The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

Recommended articles

They live in houseboats, moving across the South East Asian waterways from place to place and rarely setting foot on dry land.

They are described as sea nomads [nationalgeographic]
They are described as sea nomads [nationalgeographic] Pulse Nigeria

A Bajau person may spend up to five hours a day underwater, where they have perfect control, often times, they are only with a speargun and hand-crafted wooden goggles,

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Bajau people pierce their eardrums to accommodate their freediving lifestyle to cope with the extreme water pressure underneath. If they don't do this, they will bleed from the ears and nose and end up feeling dizzy. Even though this can result in ear loss when they get older.

One difference is that the Bajau people's spleens are twice as big as the Saluans, their neighbours.

Although spleens are not essential for life, they do contribute to the immune system and function as blood filters by eliminating damaged red blood cells and recycling iron. But most importantly, the spleen stores a quantity of blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammals' spleens contract when they are in the water, spreading the blood's oxygen-rich reserve throughout the body. When swimmers have a larger spleen, this means more oxygen is available.

To survive living underwater, their diaphragms stretch, and the lung wall and abdominal wall also become more flexible.

They also have a mutant gene. The PDE10A gene and the BDKRB2 gene in the Bajau are missing in their closest neighbours, Saluans who do not spend their life at sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mutant gene makes peripheral vasoconstriction a diving response. The Bajau's distinct genetic makeup may help them effectively tighten non-critical regions of their circulatory system.

This essentially means that more blood is transferred to vital organs like the heart, lungs, and brain, allowing for longer dives, while less blood is used in the sections like the legs.

It's amazing to see how a human's body changes to adapt to its environment.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

7 rules for drinking water properly

7 rules for drinking water properly

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

How to spend less money when out on a date

How to spend less money when out on a date

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

Hustle & Life: Nigerian visual artist shares how he makes a living from art

Hustle & Life: Nigerian visual artist shares how he makes a living from art

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stay away from beans [cozycook]

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

New Yam-Igbo Festival (Credit: wikipedia)

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)

5 best places to live in Lagos