Best friends since secondary school, Ade and Akin were never ones to embrace the mundane. Their love for excitement brought them together as they rebelled against the Victorian era principles of their parents.

Ade and Akin embodied the rollicking and hedonistic times of the '70s. They reached the bloom of their youth in this glorious period when the music was loud, fast, brash and the women less hesitant to show off their waist beads.

After a three week bender in Lagos, the boys were back to their old stamping ground.

On a Saturday evening when the sun dipped low and painted the city with a filter of gold, Ade and Akin decided to hit the streets and visit their favourite bar, Ariya Unlimited.

“Do you think you can move to Lagos?” Akin asked Ade during their brisk walk to Ariya Unlimited which was not too far from Ade's home.

Ade, the more thoughtful of the pair, took a bit of time to answer his best friend's question. "Lagos is wild but, maybe a little too crazy for me."

“Why?”

“I know Ibadan like the back of my hand. I have a history here. This city is in my blood. I love Lagos, but it might just be too crazy for me" said Ade. "I like the pace here.”

Akin had more wanderlust in his veins than his friend. He was more eager to find new places and spaces.

“Yeah, the pace, the rhythm, but at a point, don't you feel it becomes too familiar? It's like the movement of a woman. In the beginning, it's mysterious. You don't know which way it will bend to or how it will curve. Then over time, it becomes more predictable.”

Ade nodded his head in agreement. “Maybe that is why our fathers are polygamists. Nothing cures boredom than the excitement a new woman brings into a house” he said.

Akin laughed hard at his best friend's explanation. “That's true,” he said, “maybe that is why my father has five wives.”

“Yes and that is why mine has six wives” quipped Ade.

After the joke died down, Ade and Akin talked more about their life in Ibadan.

“I'm the King of Ibadan,” said Ade as they reached the entrance of Ariya Unlimited. His 6ft frame seemed to carry the weight of his words. He almost looked majestic under the sunset.

With his fine facial features, a dimple in his chin, strong cheekbones and turned up nose, he could pass for a black cowboy in the John Wayne movies he loved watching.

“In Lagos, I would be another peasant to have fallen for the fast life. In Ibadan, I am a conqueror, conqueror of alcohol.”

Akin, the shorter of the two friends, replied quickly. “Yes, now let's go and drink” he said as he licked his lips.

Definitely not as handsome as his friend, Akin was more successful with the ladies. He might have lacked the face of a movie star but he possessed the tongue of a veteran salesman.

Only a few patrons (all men) were in Ariya Unlimited that evening. The highlife twang of music by Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey boomed in the small building.

Over cold beer and highlife music, Ade and Akin spoke about one of the things dear to their hearts - the Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

“Do you think we can win the league this year?” asked Ade. Akin removed his cigarette from his lips. “I hope we do. At least if we can't win the league let us clinch the FA Cup for god sake. We are tired of waiting.”

The alluring gait of a young woman broke up their conversation about the Oluyole Warriors.

A lady with skin of coal and teeth the colour of milk walked inside Ariya Unlimited. She sat down not too far from them.

Akin tapped Ade’s knee. “Who is that?”

Ade took another look at her from the corner of his eye. “I don't know. I haven't seen her here before.”

“That's good.”

“Why?”

Akin licked the frothy foam off his moustache. “She is new. She is different, someone whose rhythm is new and mysterious.”

“Should we go over?” asked Ade.

“Let's wait a few minutes.”

By the time the record changed to the more buoyant sounds of King Sunny Ade, the friends had walked up to the young woman in the joint and introduced themselves.

She only gave them her first name “Remi.”

Ade and Akin (more of Akin) wanted to impress her so they told her about their recent escapades in Lagos.

“Have you ever been to Lagos?”

“Yes, I have been to the city, a few months ago,” she said in between drinks.

Akin gave her a quick look over and admired her slim figure. He was one of the new school Yoruba playboys who liked their women slim and proper. His friend, on the other hand, belonged to the old school of men who liked their women plump.

Akin pulled his chair closer to Remi and tried to lure her with his words. He engaged her in a conversation.

“So, what do you think about polygamy?” Akin asked Remi.

“I think if men are allowed to marry more than one woman, then women should be allowed to have more than one lover.”

Ade became interested in what she said.

“You must be joking, that can never happen. It's a man's world and it will always be so.”

“Things change Ade or don't you think so?”

“Somethings will always remain the same.”

“So are you saying that a woman cannot be interested in two men at the same time?”

“It's not possible,” chipped Akin.

Remi pouted a bit and looked at both friends suggestively.

“So tell me what I am going to do now because I might like two men I just met.”

She placed her slim fingers on Ade's knee and winked at Akin.

“Excuse me. I want to go to the restroom” she said as she left the men in a heat of ripe lust.

“Ade! What did I tell you about Ibadan? There is no place like home especially when you meet a new woman.” Akin couldn't hide his excitement. He had never met a woman so bold in his young and mischievous life.

“Even in Lagos, we didn't meet a woman so wild. I am sure her rhythm is something we have never felt before.”

The thought of a new conquest made their tongues move faster than the legs of a duck paddling for dear life in a stream. Remi came out a few minutes later and Akin hit her with a proposition.

“Remi, do you mind if we take this conversation further probably at Hotel Diganga not too far from here.”

Remi gave Akin a sly smile. She drank her beer and did not say a word.

Ade pulled out a cigarette and lit it. Remi looked at him. “You know that's not good for you,” she said.

“Yes, mami tells me all the time but something must kill a man.”

Remi shrugged.

Akin put his arm over shoulder. “Should we move to somewhere more comfortable?”

Remi rubbed her arms. “You know what I want right now?”

“What?”

“I want your coat. I am feeling a bit cold” she said.

Akin removed his coat and gave it to her. She wore it quickly.

“Hope everything is OK?” asked Ade.

Remi said no but a couple of minutes later she stood up to leave.

“Sorry, I have to go now.”

“But wait how can we see you again,” Akin asked holding on to her hand that felt cold and feeble.

She scribbled her house address on a piece of paper. “You can come on Saturday afternoon by 2 and maybe we can go to that hotel you talked about.”

The boys grinned from ear to ear “Sure, no problem,” Akin said.

After a couple of goodbyes, Remi walked out of Ariya Unlimited.

Ade and Akin continued having their drinks.

“Akin, you forgot to take back your jacket.”

“My friend, relax, there is no need to worry. Remember she gave us her home address.”

Akin pulled out a piece of paper from his bell bottoms. “It's no problem. We will see her tomorrow, and I get my jacket back. Hopefully, we might get some action too.”

He winked at his friend who was grinning with the prospect of feeling the rhythm of a new woman.

The next day couldn't have come any quicker. The sun, yellow with a tint of gold, was high up in the sky, looking down proudly on Ibadan.

The boys were in Akin's room in his father's house and were getting ready to see Remi.

“Look how we are rushing up and down like a schoolboy about to go on his first date,” said Ade.

Akin combed his afro as he spoke to his friend. “A new woman brings a rush to my blood. I can’t wait to groove with her.”

“Like father like son.”

“You can say that again.”

“Do you think we will be polygamous like our fathers?”

Akin brushed his brown leather shoe quickly. “I don’t think so. Women are nice but putting them under one roof is a recipe for sure disaster. Don't you think so?”

“You can say that again. The ones in my old man’s house fight like cats and dogs. And we the children used to fall sick from mysterious ailments. Thank God for Mama Agba that took me to one baba when I was small.”

“The horror stories in polygamous homes. Only God saved me.”

Ade checked his watch and tapped his friend on the shoulder. “We should be on our way. She told us to be there by 2 pm.”

With a swagger in their steps and lust in their loins, they walked out of Akin's father's house and entered a cab to Remi's home.

They got to their destination soon enough. The address Remi gave them was a grand old two-story building with several rooms and a classic Ibadan brown roof.

Akin noticed that the taxi driver was in an unusual hurry. He had barely given him his transport fare when he started the engine and zoomed off.

“Ahn Ahn, look at this vagabond. Why is he in a hurry?”

The air around this building was still. Nothing moved. No one was in sight, even on the balcony, not a soul could be seen.

“Why is it so quiet here, for a Saturday afternoon” asked Ade.

“Maybe the people in this house are still sleeping but even in Ibadan that would be laziness.”

“At this time?”

A gush of wind ripped through Ade and Akin's conversation. It whistled as it moved with mysterious intent all over the premises.

“Ta le bere?” (Who are you asking after?)

A young male voice startled them.

“Who said that?”

“E mi ni.” (It is me)

Both friends turned around and saw a boy not more than 7 years old sitting on a tree by the side of the old building.

Ade swore to himself that this tree was not there when they first arrived.

“Mo ni ta le bere?” (I said, who are you asking after?)

Akin walked arrogantly towards the boy. “Aburo (little one), I’m asking after Remi.”

“Ehn?”

“We said we are asking for Remi,” said Ade.

“Se sure sha?” (Are you sure?)

The friends were irritated by the boy's question.

“Se arindin ni e? Remi da?” (Are you an imbecile? Where is Remi?) barked Akin.

The boy clapped, amused at a joke only he must have understood.

“E fe ri Remi?” (You want to see Remi?)

Ade nodded and sarcastically shot back “No, Queen of England.”

Akin was impatient with the boy. “Wo, omode (Look, child). Take us to Remi. She is waiting for us. She didn’t tell us she had an idiot for a brother.”

The little body shook his head ruefully.

“E ma binu (Don’t be annoyed). Let me show you where Aunty Remi is.”

Ade and Akin were surprised that the boy spoke English.

The boy stood up and beckoned to them to follow him. He led them to a dusty path that led to the backyard of the old building.

Wooden windows at the side of the house creaked as the two men and boy walked down the path. Old women peeped from the windows at the new visitors below.

Ade looked up and saw them, their wrinkled faces and eyes that shone like glass. They frightened him.

Ade tapped the shoulder of his friend. Akin looked back and Ade pointed his index finger to the sky.

Akin saw the old hags looking at them. He muttered “perverts, old perverts” under his breath and continued walking.

At the end of the path they were now at the backyard, a dusty circular empty space.

“A ti de be” (we are here) the boy said.

Akin frowned. His annoyance rose and it showed clearly on his face. “Where is Remi?”

Ade's annoyance was quick to follow that of his friend. “This boy must be a retard or something.”

Another gust of wind blew, colder than the last one.

“A ti de be” the boy said once again and ran down the path. The old women who were looking at them from above closed their windows.

“What in the world is going on?”

“Akin, I think we are in big trouble,” said Ade in a voice that slightly trembled.

Akin looked at his friend. The Ibadan cowboy’s face was white like he had seen a ghost.

“What is it?” Akin was still upset over the boy and the childish game he just played on them.

Ade pointed at a spot in the backyard. Akin couldn't see it at first but when his sight came through he was shocked to his marrows.

“It's a lie, it can't be, it's not possible…” Another gust of wind stripped away his remaining words. All that was left in him was a bursting cocoon of fear in his heart.

“Ha!” exclaimed Ade. He fell to the ground and held his head.

“What year are we in again?” he asked.

“1971” replied Akin slowly, not believing his eyes.

“Then why is her tombstone saying she died in 1969?”

A bolt of lightning lashed the sky and the clouds grumbled. Ade and Akin did not care for the rain that was about to fall.

You see, their brains could not understand what they saw. It was a grave with the inscription ‘Remilekun Adesanya. Born 1959. Died 1979’.

Another bolt of lightning lashed the sky. Ade and Akin were rooted in fear and sinking deeper in disbelief every second.

A second wave of terror washed over them when they saw something on the grave, something that looked familiar.

Ade still on his knees said, “Akin isn't that your coat on her tombstone?”

Lightning! Thunder!

A dog howled. The skies rumbled and opened with heavy drops of water.

It was no ordinary rain for the drops felt like hot palm oil on the skin of the two friends.

They ran as fast as their legs could take them as they squealed in pain under the mysterious rain.

The old women in the house laughed eerily as they ran away. They were used to seeing men run like chickens after they came to see the one who was dead but never slept.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY