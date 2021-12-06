5 weird food combinations every Nigerian should try

These are five weird food combinations you should try out.

1. Prawn crackers and ketchup

Whoever thought about this was actually on to something. It sounds weird, but trust me, you would get mighty foodgasms from the satisfying taste. We have French fries and ketchup, so prawn crackers and ketchup can be a thing.

2. Noodles and beans

It does bang. If the spaghetti and beans combination is gaining ground and gradually getting accepted, why can’t noodles? The seemingly related cousin to spaghetti works with beans too. You should try it. You may just be surprised at how good they work.

3. Rice/spaghetti and egusi

It is always these carbohydrate classes of food that encourage these collaborations. Haven’t you noticed? Spaghetti, rice, yam, bread. Ideally, Egusi soup goes better with any preferred swallow. Most times, the argument these hoodlums put forward is that since Eba and Egusi can go together, why can’t rice or spaghetti. Lies apart, it is lowkey tasty,

4. Bread and oats

Hear me out; there is a fantastic benefit to this combination. Oats contain a considerable amount of water and, as such, would quickly digest and leave you hungry hours later. Combining your oats with bread gives a more filling meal, bread in one hand, your spoonful of oats in the other.

5. Beans and eba

This combination is the weirdest one in the mix. It doesn’t make sense when you think about it, but surprisingly, it works. It slaps even harder when the eba is cold; no logical explanation, but it just does.

In the real sense, no food combination is weird. The fact that it is not widely accepted doesn’t mean it is bizarre. Be adventurous, try out these combinations, and who knows, one of these may just become your next favorite meal.

---

Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

----