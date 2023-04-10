The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

Temi Iwalaiye

Why did we have more fun during Easter as children?

Here's why Easter was more fun [pexels]
Here's why Easter was more fun [pexels]

Recommended articles

Who else noticed that the Easter holiday was more fun when we were kids? Nowadays, it just doesn’t seem like such a fun time. Why is it this?

Let’s face it, when you were not the one buying things for yourself, life was way simpler. But now as an adult, you’re the one taking care of yourself and others if you have your own family. Where’s the fun in that?

ADVERTISEMENT

Our parents tried to make Christmas fun for us by taking us to eateries and parks, and we didn’t have to think about how much they were spending, our job was just to enjoy. Now if you want to go out, you have to calculate and think of how much you’ll spend.

Those new clothes were a joy [pexels]
Those new clothes were a joy [pexels] Pulse Nigeria

One of the best things about Easter was the new clothes we would get. It was like a mini-Christmas and it was exciting to wear these clothes to church.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Friday and Monday break meant there was no school and that gave us joy. Interestingly, as adults we are equally relieved that we don't have to work, at least some of us don’t have to work, but we are not as happy.

One thing African mothers will always do is create an elaborate food fest during this celebration. We used to eat so much chicken plus the food we got from our neighbours.

At the end of the day, we have all realised adulthood is a scam and we were much happier when we were younger because some others were adulting for our enjoyment.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Easter traditions around the world

5 Easter traditions around the world

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

How not to wish Christians a Happy Easter

How not to wish Christians a Happy Easter

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 common scams you should look out for in Ramadan

5 common scams you should look out for in Ramadan

Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy

Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy

I jumped off a cliff in South Africa and didn't die

I jumped off a cliff in South Africa and didn't die

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Good Friday: Why I don't celebrate Easter like Christmas [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Good Friday: Why I don't celebrate Easter like Christmas [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

9PSB takes financial literacy to Secondary Schools in Lagos, Kano and Abuja

9PSB takes financial literacy to Secondary Schools in Lagos, Kano and Abuja

History behind why Easter is celebrated on different dates every year

History behind why Easter is celebrated on different dates every year

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Durbar festival in Bauchi [Guardianng]

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Why people in Finland are happy [nbcnews]

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine