There are lots of budget-friendly activities all around the country, mostly below N5000.

1. See a movie

Movie and some popcorn is a great budget-friendly way to spend your time. While you can simply locate the nearest cinema near you, Abuja residents have the option of choosing from the variety of outdoor cinemas that are cozy and serene which give a twist to the normal movie experience. At Sunshine Drive drive-in cinema, you can enjoy a movie from the comfort of your car and tune on to the station while watching it on the big screen. You could have the experience and cross it off your bucketlist. Entry, depending on the type of movie experience, is about N1000-N3000.

2. Go Kayaking

Work those muscles while also exploring calm waters by going kayaking at a nearby spot. Lagos and Abuja are the main cities that offer great, affordable kayaking adventures, locate one near you!

3. Visit an art exhibition

Blend arts and culture into one by finding a fun art exhibition around you to attend. Most times, entry is free but if not, ticket prices usually don't exceed N2000. Art exhibitions are great networking spots where you can also score points for culture and social consciousness. There are almost always free drinks too!

ALSO READ: 10 exciting ways to have fun in Lagos under N5000

4. Find a body of water around you

Be it a pool or the seawater at the beach, or even the river in your village, nature's bodies of water never fail you, in terms of fair pricing. Entry fees range from free to N1000 for most bodies. Take a calming dip and watch yourself relax.

5. Have a group house party

Organising a party is actually not as difficult or expensive as it sounds. Once you have the house, a few drinks, a lit music playlist and a few people, it's a party! A hack is to get your friends to either bring along drinks and food or get them to contribute a little something to get the party running, that way, you don't even have to spend a ton.