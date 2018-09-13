Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

What would you do if you found a pot of gold under your house?

Italy What would you do if you found a pot of gold under your house?

Well, an actual pot of gold was allegedly found under a theatre in Italy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
pot of gold found in Italy play (Twitter/MiBAC)

In Irish tradition, the pot of gold is supposed to be at the end of a rainbow but here, it was found in a basement of an Italian theatre.

In the basement of an old abandoned Italian theatre was a pot of actual gold. The Cressoni Theatre, where the coins were found, is home to many other important Roman artefacts. It is a historic theatre opened in 1807 which was later converted to a cinema. However, the theatre closed down in 1997.

play (Twitter/MiBAC)

Last week, during an archaeological dig in a bid to turn the area to a residential area, a broken soapstone amphora was found at the basement of the Cressoni theatre in Como, northern Italy. The amphora is a kind of ancient stone urn with an unusual shape.

ALSO READ: A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings

play (Twitter/MiBAC)

 

The shiny contents were spotted through a crack in the urn. When historians investigated the urn, an estimated 300 gold coins were found inside, said to be from the Roman Imperial era in the 5th century.

 

The announcement from the Ministry of Italian culture says: "Hundreds of gold coins of the late imperial era have been found in the center of Como, in a stone bowl soap of unusual shape. 'A discovery that fills me with pride,' said Minister."

The minister of Italy's Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, Alberto Bonisoli, said in a press release:

"We do not yet know in detail the historical and cultural significance of the find. But that area is proving to be a real treasure for our archeology. A discovery that fills me with pride."

play (Twitter/MiBAC)

 

The historians were able to determine the era from the clear engravings and images on the coins which are still in perfect condition. The coins were rolled in a very tight manner but historians have been able to separate 27 coins so far. All the coins are worth millions today, though authorities say the discovery is of inestimable value.

So, what would you do if you found gold in your house?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Time Travel Today, Ethiopians are celebrating the dawn of a new year — 2011bullet
2 Enkutatash How to celebrate New Year's day in Ethiopiabullet
3 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet

Related Articles

Explore 5 interesting nude beaches around the world
GOALS! Serena's husband flew her to Italy because she was craving Italian food
#JTOTakesTheWorld Let's take a look at everywhere Temi Otedola dropped her pin for Summer 2018
Benedict Okuzu Meet the chef bringing Italian Cuisine to Lagos
Pulse List 5 cheap European spots everyone needs to see in a lifetime
Sovereign Military Order of Malta Here's the only country in the world with no land

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 simple Nigerian vegetarian foods you can try
Go Vegan 5 simple Nigerian vegetarian foods you can try
How to prepare Ofada fried rice
Traditional recipe How to prepare Ofada fried rice
Nigerian languages and countries that speak them
Communities See the countries where Nigerian Languages can actually come in handy
What should be the first drink you should have in the morning?
Healthy living What should be the first drink you should have in the morning?