A great way to spice up your tilapia preparation is Imoyo stew

Imoyo is a special fish stew unique for its smooth texture and reddish-orange colour.
40 minutes
Main dish
Local/South-Western Nigeria
Stewing
Serves 9
Rich in vitamins and proteins
3 medium sized Tilapia (properly cleaned)
6 -8 plum tomatoes
1-2 tatase
3 atarodo peppers (habanrero peppers)
1 small onion (chopped)
½-1 cup palm oil
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
1. Heat up the palm oil in a pot but not enough to bleach it. Add the chopped onions and fry for about 2 minutes till translucent.
2. Sprinkle some salt on your fresh fish and set aside to marinate.
3. Blend the tomatoes and peppers till a smooth almost-watery paste is achieved. Pour the blended fresh tomato and pepper mix straight into the pot. Add seasoning cubes and salt to taste.
4. Leave the pepper mixture to boil, till it combines properly with the palm oil.
5. Once the palm oil starts to rise above the tomato a bit, add the fish and adjust the taste.
6. Allow to cook on low heat for another 15 minutes, turning in circular motions at intervals and then turn off the heat.
Your Imoyo stew is ready! Serve with yam, rice or plantain.