A great way to spice up your tilapia preparation is Imoyo stew

Imoyo is a special fish stew unique for its smooth texture and reddish-orange colour.

  • Published:
Imoyo stew play

Imoyo Stew

(Dooney's Kitchen)

Imoyo is another kind of fish stew made with a blend of tomatoes, peppers and onions in palm oil. It is a great way to spice up your tilapia preparation.

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Local/South-Western Nigeria

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

Serves 9

Nutrition

Rich in vitamins and proteins

Ingredients

3 medium sized Tilapia (properly cleaned)

6 -8 plum tomatoes

1-2 tatase

3 atarodo peppers (habanrero peppers)

1 small onion (chopped)

½-1 cup palm oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Heat up the palm oil in a pot but not enough to bleach it. Add the chopped onions and fry for about 2 minutes till translucent.

2. Sprinkle some salt on your fresh fish and set aside to marinate.

3. Blend the tomatoes and peppers till a smooth almost-watery paste is achieved. Pour the blended fresh tomato and pepper mix straight into the pot. Add seasoning cubes and salt to taste.

4. Leave the pepper mixture to boil, till it combines properly with the palm oil.

5. Once the palm oil starts to rise above the tomato a bit, add the fish and adjust the taste.

6. Allow to cook on low heat for another 15 minutes, turning in circular motions at intervals and then turn off the heat.

Your Imoyo stew is ready! Serve with yam, rice or plantain.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

