Who wore it better? Rating 5 celebrities wearing similar outfits

Except their outfit was custom-made, there is a high chance that someone else has it, but the question is, did they wear it better?

1. Nancy Isime and Jemima Osunde

These two queens chose the same outfit but with different colours from Julyet Peters. Nancy went for red while Jemima chose olive green. Nancy's fits her body while Jemima's is flared.

They paired it in very similar ways, each wearing pumps and stud earrings.

Who wore it better? Both of them.

2. Mercy Eke and Diiadem

These ladies wore the same nude, translucent cherry gown made by Weizdurm Franklyn.

While Mercy wore a black one-piece piece, influencer and entrepreneur Diiadem paired hers with a clear green jacket and a nude baudeau underneath. Mercy went with strappy heels and, Diadem went with clear heels.

Who wore it better? Diiadem had too much going on, a good attempt, but Mercy kept it classy.

3. Chioma and Liquorose

These gorgeous women are both wearing a light green aso-oke from Xtrabrides Lagos.

The outfit on Liquorose feels ill-fitting and doesn’t go well with her young and bubbly personality, but on Chioma, it ‘sits’ well. The choice of gele is also pivotal, we do not like the colour or the way it is tied on Liquorose.

Who wore it better? Chioma by a landslide.

4. Faith Morey and Tacha

Styled and wearing the outfit by the same designer, Medlin Boss, Tacha and model, Faith Morey wore a mustard suit and pumps.

I love Faith’s shoes more, plus the fact that they added a pop of colour to the ensemble.

Who wore it better? Both though we lean more to Faith's.

5. Iyabo Ojo and Liquorose

Liquorose features on our list again, this time the theme is Edo brides.

Both styled by Medlin Boss with outfits from different designers, Iyabo Ojo chose a gown with more sequins while Liquorose’s had less. Even the stacks of jewellery looked better on Iyabo Ojo.