This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are this week’s best pictures:

Burna Boy

Who else thought this red and blue colour match from Burna Boy was one of his best looks ever?

Veekee James

Veekee James' traditional wedding attire has her looking like a majestic bride—10/10 across the board.

Enioluwa

Eni was certainly one of the most well-dressed men we saw last week. His portrayal of South-South men deserves some commendation.

Asake

Asake attended the Grammys looking his best yet—no baggy trousers, and he still looked stylish in a black suit. We need to see more of that.

Ayra Starr

Ayra channelled her inner India goddess in this blue bralette and mini skirt.

Nancy Isime

Nancy wore this stylish corset gown for Veekee James' traditional wedding and we loved it

Stephanie Linus

Stephanie showed us how ageless she truly is in this bubblegum pink bodycon.

Nengi Hampson

