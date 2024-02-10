This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are this week’s best pictures:
Burna Boy
Who else thought this red and blue colour match from Burna Boy was one of his best looks ever?
Veekee James
Veekee James' traditional wedding attire has her looking like a majestic bride—10/10 across the board.
Enioluwa
Eni was certainly one of the most well-dressed men we saw last week. His portrayal of South-South men deserves some commendation.
Asake
Asake attended the Grammys looking his best yet—no baggy trousers, and he still looked stylish in a black suit. We need to see more of that.
Ayra Starr
Ayra channelled her inner India goddess in this blue bralette and mini skirt.
Nancy Isime
Nancy wore this stylish corset gown for Veekee James' traditional wedding and we loved it
Stephanie Linus
Stephanie showed us how ageless she truly is in this bubblegum pink bodycon.
Nengi Hampson
Baddies assemble! Nengi looked her best yet in this body suit from Panaga.
