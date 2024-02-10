ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Here are this week’s best pictures:

Who else thought this red and blue colour match from Burna Boy was one of his best looks ever?

Veekee James' traditional wedding attire has her looking like a majestic bride—10/10 across the board.

Eni was certainly one of the most well-dressed men we saw last week. His portrayal of South-South men deserves some commendation.

Asake attended the Grammys looking his best yet—no baggy trousers, and he still looked stylish in a black suit. We need to see more of that.

Ayra channelled her inner India goddess in this blue bralette and mini skirt.

Nancy wore this stylish corset gown for Veekee James' traditional wedding and we loved it

Stephanie showed us how ageless she truly is in this bubblegum pink bodycon.

Baddies assemble! Nengi looked her best yet in this body suit from Panaga.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

