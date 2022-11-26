Every week we make a list of the best pictures celebrities' pictures on Instagram. Those exceptionally taken pictures, buzz-worthy and fashionable pictures.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another day, another slay.
Recommended articles
These are the best this week;
Ayra Starr
The picture of the week goes to Ayra and her most talked about miniskirt.
Phyna
Phyna dazzled in this gold costume.
Teni
Teni released some pictures that showed her amazing weight loss journey.
Nancy Isime
A little black dress is always a great idea.
Bella Shmurda
Bella ditched his urban wear for an agbada and we love it.
Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj looked incredible in this short Ankara gown.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is
Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count
5 foods that help wounds heal faster
Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless
Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect
Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why
5 foods that help increase concentration
5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox