RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another day, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Every week we make a list of the best pictures celebrities' pictures on Instagram. Those exceptionally taken pictures, buzz-worthy and fashionable pictures.

Recommended articles

These are the best this week;

The picture of the week goes to Ayra and her most talked about miniskirt.

Phyna dazzled in this gold costume.

Teni released some pictures that showed her amazing weight loss journey.

A little black dress is always a great idea.

Bella ditched his urban wear for an agbada and we love it.

Tolani Baj looked incredible in this short Ankara gown.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why

Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido's best outfits of 2022 [Instagram]

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

These fashion brands are one of the richest in the world, Ronaldo and Messi did an ad for Louis Vuitton and Beyonce is wearing Gucci [Instagram]

Top 5 wealthiest fashion companies in the world

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

Who wore it best ?[Instagram]

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown