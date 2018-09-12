This is all you need to know bout 'All She Needs'

news

This is all you need to know about "All She Needs," the brand catering to the fashion and style needs of Nigerian women.

Our brand

Our dream is to empower the aspirational Nigerian woman's style by providing her "all she needs" to make a statement in every day life! Everything we stock is informed by our customer base and global influences from social media, street style and pop culture.

Our products

We stock local and international brands in different categories (such as Fashion and style, body and hair care etc) with products made to deliver great quality to the savvy woman for any and every occasion. We are constantly working to bring new great affordable products in quick succession for our beautiful queens alongside great style advices and outfit inspirations!

Who runs this show

Coco Olorunfemi is the brains behind All She needs. She is a fashion designer for Nigerian women's wear brand, Eman Zazar, as well as an art director in graphics design and photography. Coco is a firm believer in everything affordable chic fashion, with a burning passion to provide savvy women with as many style options as they require to take their style to the next level. Follow Coco Olorunfemi here .

The women who inspire ASN

At All She Needs, we believe in the Magic of the young Nigerian woman. She is a go-getter, the driven woman who is on a constant path to better herself and achieve her goals. She is brave, bold and Iconic, A woman who truly represents power and resilience. We are committed to giving her all the options she needs to make the best style decision possible. SHE is the reason why we are.

Website: www.shopallsheneeds.com

Instagram: @shopallsheneeds

Facebook: @shopallsheneeds

